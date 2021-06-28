Senior Corner: Keep on the sunny side

My brother is arriving this week for a special celebration. He and his family of 10 will be here to celebrate his 90th birthday. In his honor, I would like to dedicate this (almost) 10-year-old article. He, too, listened to our Aunt Mabel.
Here’s my slant on what I believe makes for a happy life, as apposed to a “poor me” life.
I certainly don’t have all the answers, far from it, but I’ve lived long enough to have formed a few solid opinions and this one I’d like to share.
I was told, at a very young age, by a favorite aunt that you have a choice in your life to see the beauty in life and the good in people, including yourself, or you choose to see the bad, the unhappy and sad. The old saying: glass half full or half empty.
Certainly, the choice was not a difficult one to make. Who wouldn’t rather be happy and yet we meet people, every day, who seem to enjoy being unhappy and insisting that the glass is half empty.
Whatever our age, why give in to a life of negativity when it’s in our power to change that?
It’s true, it’s easy for me to be happy and joyful, but I’ve lived a life time by following my aunt’s good advice. It’s not too late to change a negative into a positive, an unhappy life into a happy one.
Think of a baby, lying in his crib. He’s happy and content checking out his fingers and making that sweet gurgling sound. He hasn’t had a chance to fill his history with anything but happy thoughts.
Do you want to try something? When you are just beginning to awaken in the morning, not quite fully conscious, think of that little baby boy — every ounce of him brimming with happiness — no, you don’t have to gurgle or play with your fingers, but try for the feeling. All day long drift back to that feeling. Nice, huh? Helps take the rough bumps out of the road. You are feeling mellow and life is good. Everyone you meet, because of your state of mind, will be friendlier. Okay, maybe not everyone, but I’ll bet most everyone will be friendlier.
Now imagine yourself awakening feeling angry and frustrated, body becoming tense and tight. Not too difficult to figure out how this day will go for you, is it? Think about what my aunt said about making choices and that we’re the one calling the shots.
Who do you gravitate toward when you enter a room of acquaintances? Someone who makes you laugh and feel good, or to that person with the scowl on his face who is grumbling at everyone.
I’m not burying my head in the sand, here. I know that terrible things happen in our lives. Cruel and unfair, but that too, is part of our life’s journeys. We suffer, then acknowledge what’s happened, shake ourselves off and get on with our lives.
Remember to try our magical early morning wake-up call and to give our selves permission to be happy and content. There is great power in my very wise Auntie Mabe’s advice.
Be kind to one another and we’ll meet again next week.
Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.