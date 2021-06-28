Senior Corner: Keep on the sunny side

Think of a baby, lying in his crib. He’s happy and content checking out his fingers and making that sweet gurgling sound. He hasn’t had a chance to fill his history with anything but happy thoughts.

Do you want to try something? When you are just beginning to awaken in the morning, not quite fully conscious, think of that little baby boy — every ounce of him brimming with happiness — no, you don’t have to gurgle or play with your fingers, but try for the feeling. All day long drift back to that feeling. Nice, huh? Helps take the rough bumps out of the road. You are feeling mellow and life is good. Everyone you meet, because of your state of mind, will be friendlier. Okay, maybe not everyone, but I’ll bet most everyone will be friendlier.

Now imagine yourself awakening feeling angry and frustrated, body becoming tense and tight. Not too difficult to figure out how this day will go for you, is it? Think about what my aunt said about making choices and that we’re the one calling the shots.

Who do you gravitate toward when you enter a room of acquaintances? Someone who makes you laugh and feel good, or to that person with the scowl on his face who is grumbling at everyone.