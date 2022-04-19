Senior Corner: Let's take a walk

Greetings, dear friend, and welcome.

Isn’t it wonderful to have a bit more rain? Everything seems to take on a beautiful freshness. We’re coming into the beginning of summer, my favorite time of the year. If we’ve taken care of our gardens they start paying us back with healthy blooms.

Today, I thought we might discuss how very important it is to bring activity back into our lives. Due to a little surgery I had, I’m having a little difficulty getting my strength back, and I know that if I felt comfortable walking, I would be out walking. I value the need for us to "stay physically active."

Possibly renewing a sport we used to enjoy. Remember how great we used to feel after finishing a round of golf or playing tennis? I believe we can get that feeling back if we remind ourselves how much better we feel in getting our heart rates up at bit.

I read something recently that really got my attention. I love being active and have all my life. At 94, my energy level seems to want to slow down, but I don’t, so I’m always searching for ways to "show who's boss." When I’m in my garden, which I love to be, I pull those weeds with much vigor.

I received this publication in the mail some time ago, and it really speaks to what we’re talking about. Believe me; I wouldn’t share this with you if I felt it was without value. I’m sold on it.

This is from St. Helena Hospital, Adventist Health and it emphasizes: "Walk Your Way to Better Health."

I like the way it starts off: “Just put down the remote, lace up your walking shoes and head out the front door.”

Benefits of Walking, according to the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine: Regular walking helps control weight, blood sugar and cholesterol. It also strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, boosts bone strength and tones muscles.

In addition, there are psychological benefits as well. Walking can help relieve depression, anxiety and stress.

Getting Started: The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons suggests we begin our walk by warming up at our normal pace for about five minutes. Then increase our speed until our heart is beating faster and we are breathing deeper. We should slow down a little if it’s too hard to talk while walking at this speed.

After 15 minutes or so, return to our initial speed for a final five minutes. When we’re done, gently stretch our muscles.

As we build up our strength and endurance, gradually add time to the idle portion of the walk. We also can increase the intensity by including hills along the way.

Scheduling Your Walk: Some experts recommend walking at least 20 minutes a day but the American Council on Exercise says there are no hard-and-fast rules. It’s suggested that it might be easier for us to take two 10-minute walks each day. Or perhaps our schedule allows an hour-long walk two or three times a week.

It’s advised that we talk to our doctors first if we’re recovering from an injury, have a chronic medical condition, or are over 50 and unaccustomed to exercise.

And, finally: Keep shoes, safety and water in mind: To make a pleasant walk even more enjoyable, pay attention to shoes. Walking shoes should be comfortable, support our arches and elevate our heels slightly, says the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Make sure your shoes keep your heels from wobbling and allow enough room to wiggle your toes.

Safety: Many people like to listen to music while they walk. If you wear headphones, keep the volume down so that you can hear traffic.

Hydration: The American council on Exercise recommends drinking a couple of glasses of water before exercising and, during exercise, another 4 to 8 ounces of water for every 15 minutes of activity. Drink another glass of water when you’re done.

That’s it, my friends. I’ve proven it to myself that staying active and enjoying it makes life so much more fun. I love to think of our lives as a good balance between loving our family and friends and doing the things that bring us our "bliss."

If you have thoughts you’d like to share, please feel free to contact me at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com

Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission.