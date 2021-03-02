Senior Corner: 'Living Longer & Loving It'

Hi, fellow seniors, welcome to another time for visiting and discussing ways of helping to make growing older more fun.
I’m enjoying reading a book titled "Living Long & Loving It," a lovely message and one that you and I have always enjoyed talking about. I borrowed this wonderful book from my new doctor, Dr. Susan Cislo.
I’d also like to share with you more information on Dr. Cislo and her Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. This is a new treatment that I’ve begun that I’m hopeful will begin to relieve the arthritis pain that I’ve begun experiencing in my back. I am hopeful that what I am learning through this new therapy and, in turn, sharing with you, will be beneficial to all of us.
I made an appointment to see Dr. Cislo, had the treatment, liked Dr. Cislo very much, the treatment was amazing, and I look forward to my second treatment. I practically floated off the treatment table, but I know that I must have several treatments before my body is aligned the way Dr. Cislo wants it to be.
I told her that I enjoy writing a column for seniors for the Register, the Star and the Calistogan, I’d love to share this good news with other seniors who also might be experiencing pain. I asked if she had any more information about the treatment, and she generously lent me a copy of the book that I referred to earlier, "Living Long & Loving It."
Before continuing with this wonderful book, I’d like to give you some information on how to contact Susan Cislo, DO if you have pain. The name of her business is, Bay Area Osteopathic, Inc.; 3431 Broadway Suite A2; American Canyon; Phone: (707) 731-0921.
Back to more information on the book, "Living Long and Loving It," written by two physicians, Dr. Irvin M. Korr and Dr. Rene J. McGovern, one of whom will share with us how he, personally, benefited from Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM). Dr. Irvin M. Korr writes that it completely turned his life around. He had walked with a bit of a shuffle, bent over, had very little energy, and just felt old. After being taken in hand by a young doctor who had trained in OMM, Dr. Korr slowly straightened up, started walking more, and eventually was a runner, I believe, into his 80s. He said that it wasn’t only his physical improvement, but also his mental improvement.
Dr. Rene J. McGovern, the second author of the book, quoted poet Robert Browning from his poem “Rabbi Ben Ezra” that we should “Grow old along with me! / The best is yet to be, / the last of life, for which the first was made. “
I truly believe that, don’t you? By the time we reach this age, we know what gives us joy and what does not, and we are able to make our choice, and know without a doubt that this is the right way for us to travel.
If you folks are like me, you’ll want to know all that you can about the details of something new that you are getting involved in. Since I am very excited about this treatment, I’d like to share with you some of what I’ve been reading in "Living Long & Loving It," which will explain in depth more of the excellent work that Dr. Cislo and her colleagues perform through this type of therapy.
I quote from the book:
“Manipulative Therapy involves the application of accurately determined and specifically directed manual forces to the body. Its objective is to improve mobility in areas that are restricted, whether the restrictions are within joints, in connective tissues, or in skeletal muscles. The consequences may be the improvement of posture and locomotion, the relief of pain and discomfort, the improvement of function elsewhere in the body, and enhancement of the sense of well-being.
“Diagnosis, leading to the selection of body sites for manipulation and mode of manipulation, is based on analysis of the patient’s history and complaints and on the evaluation of signs provided by palpation (tissue texture, muscular and fascial (connective tissue) tension, joint motion and compliance, skin temperature and moisture), by visual observation (body contour, posture, locomotion, skin color), and by radiographic and other instrumental means.
"Manipulative procedures, even in the hands of the same practitioner, vary according to the findings and their changes in each visit; they vary from practitioner to practitioner, from patient to patient, and, for the same patient, from visit to visit. Manipulative therapy is no more a uniform therapeutic entity than is surgery, psychiatry, or pharmacotherapeutics. Clinical effects are thought to be achieved through improvement in musculoskeletal biomechanics, in dynamics of the body fluids (including blood circulation and lymphatic drainage), and in nervous function.”
Dr. Korr, in this book, shares with us the dramatic change that he experienced, both physically and mentally. As he writes, “this book is intended as an affirmation that the last part of one’s life can indeed by the best part of life.”
Korr learned these healthy-living concepts and put them into daily practice, enabling him, into his 90s, to enjoy youthful health and vigor.
“These concepts are based in human biology and are the foundations of health and rewarded with a longer, richer life.”
So let’s follow the book’s title about “Living Longer & Loving It.”
As always, our time together goes much too quickly. Remember to honor and love yourselves, and each other. Add to the joy of life, and we’ll get on with ideas on encouraging our bodies to keep up.
Goodbye for now.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.