Senior Corner: 'Living Longer & Loving It'

Back to more information on the book, "Living Long and Loving It," written by two physicians, Dr. Irvin M. Korr and Dr. Rene J. McGovern, one of whom will share with us how he, personally, benefited from Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM). Dr. Irvin M. Korr writes that it completely turned his life around. He had walked with a bit of a shuffle, bent over, had very little energy, and just felt old. After being taken in hand by a young doctor who had trained in OMM, Dr. Korr slowly straightened up, started walking more, and eventually was a runner, I believe, into his 80s. He said that it wasn’t only his physical improvement, but also his mental improvement.

Dr. Rene J. McGovern, the second author of the book, quoted poet Robert Browning from his poem “Rabbi Ben Ezra” that we should “Grow old along with me! / The best is yet to be, / the last of life, for which the first was made. “

I truly believe that, don’t you? By the time we reach this age, we know what gives us joy and what does not, and we are able to make our choice, and know without a doubt that this is the right way for us to travel.