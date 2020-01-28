Good morning. I have good news for anyone who knows Molly’s Angels and the amazing work that they do through free rides for Napa County seniors. They are in need of drivers from the upper valley, Calistoga and St. Helena.
When we received word from Julia Orr, Molly’s Angels executive director, of the dire need for Upvalley volunteer drivers, we dropped everything. Those of us who are interested in anything to do with our Napa Valley seniors knows and holds with deep respect the good work that Molly’s Angels does for our seniors, and a call for help from them is not to be ignored.
For those of you who are unaware of Molly’s Angels and their great work, let’s begin with their mission statement: “To provide transportation and support services to ensure independent living with confidence, dignity and integrity.”
For more than 20 years, Molly’s Angels has been offering free transportation to and from medical, dental, and eye appointments for seniors and ambulatory, disabled individuals. By offering free transportation, they support seniors living in their own home. To qualify for rides: One must be a Napa County resident, at least 60 years of age, or less than 60 years with a legal disability. Must be ambulatory (walkers or canes are OK).
If you are an older senior, as I am, having this wonderful service available for the time when we can no longer drive is a dream come true. We can continue to maintain our independence.
Wouldn’t you like to volunteer? Maybe you’ve recently retired and are looking for something satisfying and worthwhile to do. I have a friend, Howie Broxton, who has been a driver for Molly’s Angels for many years, and thoroughly enjoys driving folks to their destination and home again.
I recently saw a picture of the current Molly’s Angels volunteers with what seemed to be an equal number of men and women all with smiling faces.
Please give some serious thought to volunteering. As a driver you are given flexibility, to help as much or as little as you wish. You would choose from an online list of needed rides convenient for your schedule. Call to volunteer at 707-224-8885 or email them at: mollysangels@mollysangels.com or drop by at 433 Soscol Ave., #100, in Napa, and say “hello.”
Please let me know if you decide that volunteering for Molly’s Angels is what you would like to do. My email is bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net. Hoping to hear from many of you folks living in the northern part of our valley.
Before we leave Molly’s Angels, I wanted to tell you a couple of other wonderful services they provide:
Telephone Reassurance. Molly’s Angels volunteers make weekly wellness check-in calls to seniors living alone in Napa County offering a safety check, and friendly conversation, helping to alleviate loneliness and depression.
Food Redistribution. Where volunteers pick up unused goods from Panera and Pizza Hut to be delivered to low income senior housing. Call 707-224-8885 for either service.
Yvonne Baginski shared some wonderful information with us, which we’re happy to share.
Most everyone knows Yvonne, who has been looking out for our county seniors for as long as I’ve known her. Recently, she became our state senior legislator, but before that she was and is the director of Share the Care.
We’re all very proud of the work that Yvonne does. Let’s let Yvonne tell us, first, about “Share the Care.”
“Thanks to a grant from the Napa Solano Area Agency on Aging, Share the Care will be expanding our Grab Bar installation program so that more people in Napa Valley can live safely and independently at home. To have a home safety inspection, just call us. We will send out Robin Stearn, a licensed occupational therapist, who will make recommendations for home modifications and/or safety equipment. If you need shower grab bars, safety strips, lighting, or any sort of medical equipment and are low income, we might be able to help you pay for it. Bob Waldear, our licensed handyman, can also install the grab bars and of course, do other minor home repairs.” Call 707-492-3198.
Goodbye until next time, dear friends. Enjoy the rain when we have it, and think of the beautiful colors of flowers, trees and fields that it’s making for us to enjoy.