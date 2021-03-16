Senior Corner: Napa County made the right call

"We recommend informing the public of the names of any congregate living facility (nursing home, independent congregate living facility, assisted living/residential and memory care facility) where a reportable infectious disease is discovered in one resident or staff member within 24 hours of receiving the report. This information to include the name of the business, and number of cases. The current lack of transparency and public access to this information puts increased numbers of people at risk, including not only those who work and live in these facilities, but also family, friends, vendors, caregivers and others who frequent these facilities. Knowledge of, and accessibility to this information is in the public interest and common good.

"As evidenced by the recent stories in the Napa Valley Register on the reluctance of these facilities to release true and accurate information, the community cannot rely on these businesses to inform the public on the actual status of outbreaks in these facilities.

"Consequently we ask the Board to make public, on the County website, the communicable disease data that is required to be reported to the County Health Department by congregate living facilities for older adults so that all of us will have access to the critical information and be able to practice safeguards and slow down the pandemic as responsible community members." (Signed by Mary G. Palmer, Chair.)