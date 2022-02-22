Senior Corner: Never stop learning

Welcome, dear friends.

As you know from reading Senior Corner, I’m gung ho on making our lives full of fun and wonderful friends, as well as taking good care of ourselves — our minds and our bodies.

So, today let’s give some thought to the wonderful opportunity of having the time to take classes and learn about new things, new ideas. And expanding to imaging that we are just beginning our lives as adults and how exciting it is to open up to new thoughts, new ideas, and wonderful ways of growing.

Also, let’s talk about our minds today. Meditation is a very helpful tool to help us stay focused on the truly important, healthy ways of taking care of ourselves.

One of my wishes this year is to get back to reading, opening up to learning about completely different ways of life. We need to keep stretching our minds, learning new things, and waking up our minds. Also, I’m eager to become more comfortable with the tech world, primarily, our iPhones and iPads. What a wonderful treat it would be, to become comfortable with these two wonderful helpers.

I’d like to share with you that recently, my grandson, Jeff Dodd, became the new President of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. I’m very excited for him, as well as very proud, as I am for all of my grandchildren. Being the kind person he is, he knows that I’ve been trying to find a class that teaches about iPhones and iPads. He started doing some research on what might be available for learning and found that Community Education courses had offered the class, but it had been cancelled due to the pandemic. However, the college is in the process of finalizing the classes for Fall 2022. So the College is working to bring back computer/IT for next Fall and possibly even this Summer, according to Director Shawntel Ridgle.

Many thanks to Jeff for making it possible to meet Sara and Shawntel and for checking out the Computer/IT class.

It was great fun meeting Director Sara Parker and Shawntel Ridgle, Director, Upper Valley Campus. Both very upbeat and dedicated to offering the best classes possible.

So, what we’ve learned is that Sara and Shawntel are dedicated to do the very best job that each of them can do to give us all the best education that we can enjoy as older folks. I love the idea of our keeping on learning. Each of them encourages us all to send a note telling them what topics are of interest to you. You must live in Napa County.

Please use the following email address to express your interest in, or to request a course: uvc_sthelena@napavalley.edu

I enjoyed our visit. See you soon.

Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.