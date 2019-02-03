Hi, folks. Are you ready to think about, possibly, a new adventure? One of the things I’d love to learn about is me. Would you like to join my little journey?
Now, you’ll have to be open-minded about this one. I’m talking about journal writing. I’ve done this in the past and find it fascinating. Once you take the time to sit down and start writing, you’ll be surprised at what you’ve written. It’s always a bit of a surprise.
Take a few deep breaths, set a quiet timer for 5 or 10 minutes and start writing. Don’t fuss with a misspelled word, just keep writing, quickly. I don’t know how it works, but at the end of your time of writing, you’ll be surprised at some of the thoughts that surfaced.
Journaling seems to free up our minds, if we will allow it to happen. Every once in a while, it’s fun to discover something new about ourselves. There are no two of us who are alike. Let’s start this journey of discovery. It seems to be natural for us to be very critical about ourselves. Let’s cut that off at the pass, and learn, by journaling, to build on our pluses, and then, go about changing our negatives into pluses. Are you on board?
To my mind, journaling almost goes hand in hand with meditation. If you have not tried either journaling or meditation, you will be in for a treat. Each one allows us to get to our center, who we are down deep. It’s a healthy thing to do. It’s never too late to get acquainted with the real you.
Meditation is a little tougher to break through. It takes time and patience, but it is so worth doing. Again, you will become more aware of the real you, your potential, your strengths, weaknesses. It’s all good.
Practicing meditation takes patience, desire and determination, but it’s very much worth it. Are you ready?
1. Sit in a comfortable position, either on a cushion or in a chair. Ideally, you would sit on the floor, with your legs crossed. If you aren’t too flexible, sitting in a chair is fine.
2. Sit with your back straight, which strengthens your spine and helps you breathe properly. It also helps posture. Think of a string coming out of the top of your head that can lift you up. Keep your shoulders back and your chin up as well. At first, this is difficult but over time it will become easier.
3. Focus on your breath and breathe with your belly. If you’ve done yoga, you’re probably already be familiar with deep belly breathing. Your belly should stick out when you inhale and retract on the exhale to obtain the deepest breath.
4. Don’t focus on clearing your mind. When you first start meditating, clearing your mind is nearly impossible to do, as thoughts seem to pop back up again and again. This can lead to frustration and a tendency to give up on meditation.
Instead, create imagery to push the thoughts away. Picture a thought as a dandelion you can blow away or a bubble you can pop, and then move on. I find focusing on my breathing helps. Thoughts will keep popping in, just acknowledge them and move on.
The benefits are enormous. It’s a lovely way to calm ourselves when life becomes hectic. It totally lowers your stress level. Ten minutes, first thing in the morning, before anything else, is my favorite time to meditate. Sometimes, I’ll meditate in the late afternoon, also. It’s a good idea to make your time to meditate the same time each day, so that it becomes a habit.
I hope that you will give this a try. It helps to know that many others have been doing this practice for 50, 60 years and longer.
I love the fact that we’ll be doing this together; at least I hope that you’ll give these two ways of getting in touch with your inner feelings. It’ll be both sad and happy, but truly overall wonderful exercise to add to your peace of mind and happiness. Honestly!
Let’s give this life of ours the best shot we can. It’s an amazing world. We should remember, always, that we are center stage on the way we look at life. Be happy, find the joy in life, by paying back, by giving your time to something you believe in, and that will help make others lives a little bit better. Volunteering your time for something you believe in, gives back much joy for the receiver as well as the giver. Let’s all work a little harder in being a giver.
As always, I’ve enjoyed being with you. Let’s stay in touch with how we are progressing with both meditation and journaling.