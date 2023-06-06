Here we are, my friends, at the beginning of another season: summer.

School is out, vacation plans are being made, and in my family, birthdays are being celebrated. Last weekend, my close-knit family celebrated a couple of milestone birthdays. There were four generations all together as my oldest son, Greg, turned 75 and my oldest daughter, Susie, turned 70.

How, you ask, could I have children that old? I wonder the same thing! Because it was just yesterday that I was a young mother chasing after four children (Steve and Judy are the younger ones). Now I see my Fab Four as grandparents and their children (my grandchildren) as the wranglers of the energetic little ones.

At the party, I looked around me and saw my great-grandchildren ranging in age from almost 2 to 16 years old. They were playing cornhole, passing a football, turning cartwheels and having great fun. Then I looked at their parents, my grandchildren, who have grown to be such wonderful adults and parents. And I think that I like being around them because they were raised the same way Tommy and I raised our four kids, their parents. I can remember a soft sort of discipline with them, telling them that one day, I wanted to like being in their company and that was why it was my job to teach them to be polite, thoughtful, kind, strong, brave, etc.

Parenting is tough! And I think it’s getting tougher. I think COVID is to blame for some of it, as families have had to become so insular — only relying on each other. It truly “takes a village” to raise a child, and that village is made up of friends and family who lovingly encourage and guide the next generation. For example, one of my great-granddaughters received a very encouraging note from her teacher during this last week of school. How easy it is for us to just do our jobs and look forward to having the summer off. Yet this special teacher took the time to tell her student that she was an enthusiastic and creative child who will make a great leader someday. This special note will fuel her through the summer and give her the confidence to be just the leader her teacher expects.

Summer is going to be particularly challenging for my grandchildren, who have to balance work and home life. All of them have careers, as do their partners, so they are juggling a lot of plates in the air. Some are arranging child care. Some are enrolling their children in summer programs. Some are taking time off from work. And some are doing a combination of all three.

Luckily, I was able to stay home with my kids when they were young, and was able to lend a hand with my local grandchildren during the summer. I remember going to the beach after all our chores were done. I also remember the summers spent going to the library and helping them choose books that would expand their world. The kids were encouraged to be imaginative and creative, as we lived out in the country and riding bikes was the main method of transportation. These are just some things that don’t cost money and can make special memories.

I imagine my Fab Four will also be helping out with the younger generation this summer. Special things will be planned like trips to the beach, golf and tennis outings, movie nights, sing-alongs, and making s’mores. One of them is planning to have a Cousin Camp, where their adult children are not invited and the grandkids spend the week with each other and their grandparents.

Summer may be my favorite season with all its activities, but then again, ask me in the fall, winter or spring, and I may have a different answer.

Find joy in every season.