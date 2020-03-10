Senior Corner: So many things to share throughout Napa County

Let me introduce to you the teenager who I was lucky to draw. His name is Rogelio. He’s a senior at Napa Valley College studying the wine industry, he plans on learning to play guitar, and he’s only been helping at TAAP for three months. I must tell you that he couldn’t have been more helpful, patient and kind. He was able to teach me some of the basics on my cell phone, and I was thrilled. Thank you, Rogelio. Hope to see you in March. I strongly recommend this program to my fellow seniors.

I’m delighted to have gotten to know an acquaintance much better, by working with her on a committee. Many of you know her: Cynthia Kee, who is a relatively new member of the Napa County Commission on Aging and is known by many in the Valley as a specialist in advising homeowners in reverse mortgages for over 44 years.

We wanted to share with you the story she told me about a client who was duped by a gentleman through online dating. Apparently, it’s becoming very widespread, and usually it’s the women who are the victims, not men. The women are romanced over the phone, and all is rosy for a while, and then there is the request for money, or some other similar scheme.