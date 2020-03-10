Senior Corner: So many things to share throughout Napa County

Good morning, my friends. So wonderful to be with you again. We have many things to share today so let’s get to it.
These beautiful spring-like days make me think of a notice I received recently from Rianda House Senior Center in St. Helena, informing us that Dr. James Keolker, master meditation teacher, will be starting his spring meditation series in March. I knew you would want to know more about his new series, so I invited him to join us this morning.
Welcome, Dr. Keolker. Thank you for joining our group. We’re eager to hear all about your new meditation series, starting soon.
Dr. Keolker: “Thank you, Betty. I’m delighted to join you. The first class of our new series will begin on Friday, March 13 with ‘Packing Your Meditation Toolbox.’ (Editor’s Note: The class has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.)
Since seniors were encouraged to have a grab-&-go toolbox of emergency supplies during last year’s wildfires, I feel it is important to have a variety of ways to meditate at hand as well. So, a range of de-stressing meditation styles and techniques will be discussed for any physical or emotional emergencies.”
Betty: What a unique idea. Please continue.
Dr. Keolker: “Following with the second class, which will be ‘Using Your Meditation toolbox’ on Friday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m. we will explore how best to use the variety of meditations learned in class. This includes such common stresses as sitting in the dentist’s chair, getting an MRI, to the pain of shock, grief and despair or the overwhelming joy of winning the lottery. With meditation at hand you can always be ready for the unanticipated.”
Betty: Wonderful point, Dr. Keolker. Please tell us about the final class on Friday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Keolker: “The final class will be ‘What to Expect When You Meditate.’ This will be an opportunity to hear and share the wide variety of personal experiences while meditating. There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ experience, just an enriching diversity of occurrence. It promises to be one of our most popular classes yet.”
Betty: Thank you, Dr. Keolker, your classes are always inspirational. I can’t think of a more enlightening way to welcome spring time.
James: “Thank you, Betty. By the way, I would like to say that the classes are designed specifically for seniors, and are offered free of charge, and are open to those new to meditation as well as those more experienced. They do require registration, however, by calling (707) 963-8555, ext. 101. Rianda House Senior Center is located at 1475 Main Street, St. Helena.”
Thank you, Dr. Keolker.
Some time ago, my granddaughter, Sara Sitch, introduced me to a class at the Napa Senior Center called T.A.A.P. (Teenagers Assisting the Adult Population). Yountville Community Center also offers this class where high school students are brought in to help introduce the basics of cell phones, tablets and laptops to seniors, who find these quite intimidating, including yours truly. Sara is Director of Community Programs with the Napa County Office of Education. We both love the idea of ‘mixing up’ seniors with younger folks. This program is working out very well. The teenagers are very polite, courteous and patiently helpful.
Let me introduce to you the teenager who I was lucky to draw. His name is Rogelio. He’s a senior at Napa Valley College studying the wine industry, he plans on learning to play guitar, and he’s only been helping at TAAP for three months. I must tell you that he couldn’t have been more helpful, patient and kind. He was able to teach me some of the basics on my cell phone, and I was thrilled. Thank you, Rogelio. Hope to see you in March. I strongly recommend this program to my fellow seniors.
I’m delighted to have gotten to know an acquaintance much better, by working with her on a committee. Many of you know her: Cynthia Kee, who is a relatively new member of the Napa County Commission on Aging and is known by many in the Valley as a specialist in advising homeowners in reverse mortgages for over 44 years.
We wanted to share with you the story she told me about a client who was duped by a gentleman through online dating. Apparently, it’s becoming very widespread, and usually it’s the women who are the victims, not men. The women are romanced over the phone, and all is rosy for a while, and then there is the request for money, or some other similar scheme.
Cynthia is concerned for her client and hopes that she will realize what’s happening before it is too late. Cynthia also has two women friends who did fall for the online dating scams and lost money. At any rate, we both wanted to bring this scam to your attention.
Online dating can be a wonderful experience and develop into love and marriage, but this is a relatively new scheme, so whether you’re a man or woman, be smart, don’t be a victim and store this information before it’s too late.
Do something nice for yourself and for someone you love. Contact me at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net