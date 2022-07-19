Senior Corner: The pursuit of happiness

Good morning, dear readers. I thought we’d spend a little time this morning thinking of ways to feel happier.

I recently read “4 proven ways you can feel happier” by the Mayo Clinic staff, which truly did make my heart happier. I hope that you will get as much from it as I feel I did.

1. Be nicer to others. The researchers call this “practicing loving kindness.” I like that, don’t you? Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht seems to practice this. Remember a few years ago when he was passing out pins that read “Be Kind”? He certainly is to so many of us, always setting a good example.

2. Start meditating. Loving-kindness meditation (LKM) encourages us to sit quietly while we think warm and loving thoughts. People who practice LKM for an hour a week report that they feel more contentment and joy.

In addition, mindful meditation — which helps us increase our awareness of the present moment and become more accepting of ourselves — has been shown to enlarge the part of the brain that regulates emotions. That can help us maintain happy feelings even when faced with life’s inevitable obstacles.

3. Exercise. As we know, exercise contributes to overall health, but researchers have found it can also make us happier. In one study, older adults who started exercising regularly reported that, after eight weeks, they felt significantly happier.

4. Develop a more positive mindset. When researchers worked with highly stressed health care workers to improve their outlook, they found that after 12 weeks the workers reported they were happier and more satisfied with their lives. Part of the intervention included work on gratitude and forgiveness. For instance, you can keep a gratitude journal, jotting down specific things you’re grateful for. Instead of rushing to hurt or anger when someone behaves thoughtlessly toward you, choose forgiveness. As you practice these traits, you may find your happiness level increasing, too.

The Mayo Clinic staff has given us much to think about and to practice.

I enjoyed our time together, as always. If you have a story of interest for our seniors, please send to bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.