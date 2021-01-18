Senior Corner: Thinking ourselves younger

Hi, everyone. Welcome.
Let’s have a little fun this morning by playing with the idea of “How to Think Ourselves Younger and Happier.”
How to fix our lives by the latest proven rejuvenating mind tricks and ways that we can become happier and more confident, boost our choices of success and, ultimately, live a better life. Ways to maximize the best aspects of ourselves — how to be happy and feel younger. Youth and fitness is all in the mind.
For instance, two people can have identical genes and lifestyles, but one can end up healthier than the other thanks solely to their thoughts. Sometimes the effects seem utterly incredible. Plus, a more positive attitude can even make us physically younger.
In 1992, a group of pensioners were sent to a monastery and told to act as if they were 22 years younger. The retreat was decorated as if the year was 1959 and filled with music, films and memorabilia from the era.
After just five days, the pensioners' arthritis had improved, their posture was more upright, and their thinking, measured by an IQ test, was sharper.
Since then, other teams have shown that people who view ageing positively live seven and a half years longer than those who associate it with frailty and senility.
So, it seems that people with rosier beliefs about aging react less to stress and are less likely to develop inflammation — both of which mean they age more slowly and are less likely to develop brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s.
How about the effects of music? Scientists have known for a long time that music, particularly loud music, can boost several aspects of our behavior, including our confidence.
When we feel more powerful, it increases our "executive functions" — things such as the ability to update mental information, think abstractly, or see the bigger picture — in short, things that make us more confident.
For this week, let’s focus on feeling good about who we are. I, personally, love the idea of feeling younger, and I know I feel happier when I’m doing fun things. Things that make me happy are having my friends over; at present, we limit it to a total of three, in order to maintain the 6-foot distance. We’re very good about wearing our masks, keeping everything very clean, etc. This seems to give all of us a sense of joy.
I’m sure our readers are all doing everything needed to stay safe, to take care of the need of wearing masks, keeping the 6-foot distance and staying very clean.
As always, I’ve enjoyed our visit and look forward to being with you next week.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.