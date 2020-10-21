She says leadership; it’s called obstruction

What does "leadership" mean anyway? The meaning of "leadership" is very much contextual and depends on the opinions and ethics of those who use the word with the intention of swaying others to think one person is better suited for leadership than the other.

During her time on the Council, Mary Koberstein has, in our view, used her particular form of leadership several times on key issues to sandbag Mayor Ellsworth's attempts at building consensus. The mayor thus thwarted, Koberstein can then boast of his lack of leadership because Mayor Ellsworth was not able to sway her from her agenda and not able to move anything forward.

This sort of dynamic has occurred consistently over the past two years. In these cases Koberstein has exerted obstruction, not leadership. No consensus, no service to the community, just “my way.”

And we ask, leadership to where? Do you want St. Helena to have a monolithic economy which panders to tourism, as Yountville does? If you want a local economy which imports wallets in order to support its nine jewelry stores and countless art galleries (many of which serve no purpose in serving the residents who live here), then by all means vote for Koberstein.