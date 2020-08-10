Sign sends the wrong message in downtown St. Helena

Dear St. Helena merchants and downtown property owners:
I need to apologize to you for St. Helena’s lack of competitiveness. As a 44-year member of the community and a long-term previous Chamber of Commerce member, I, with all other residents, have let you down. We stood by while St. Helena lost its leadership position as the perfect Napa Valley wine region destination. Events of the last couple of years have put us further behind. The most recent and embarrassing is that sign hanging across Main Street.
Step outside to look at it again. Four panels across, three lines of type, two languages. The key “welcome“ line is the third read. Everything else is negative verbiage led by “Protect St. Helena” -- the first read. Too many words, too many languages, too many panels and lines.
All of this to attract a driver going 15 miles an hour, watching for jaywalkers, sudden traffic stops -- while looking for a parking place. No ad agency I know would ever cram all of that onto a road sign -- it doesn’t communicate -- and makes driving dangerous.
But, worse -- it is accusatory -- shouting out to new visitors that they need to protect us. It’s the perfect exit line for those hoped for new visitors to stop and buy something from you -- it says to the driver, “just keep on driving by.”
The City granted $210,000 to the Chamber of Commerce to help improve business conditions for all of you. Add your own considerable Chamber dues and it’s a lot of money. Join many of us by asking for a worksheet from the Chamber showing City Grants plus Member Dues -- and expenditures. Why won’t the Chamber tell us facts? All we have heard for the past two years are these words repeated time after time: “Likes are up on our Social Media posts”, “We are getting new members”. We never hear “business is up”. “Visitor numbers are up“. Add some tired slogans like “St. Helena Strong All Day Long”; and some “Happy Notes“ from the Mayor -- and we are simply ignored.
Meanwhile, important businesses are going broke in St. Helena. Please join me in getting some information that will tell us where all of that money is -- and show us some smart, professional plans to spend it on your behalf.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena
Here's a response from Amy Carabba-Salazar, president/CEO of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce:
To start, I wish we could’ve shared a cup of coffee and really talked about how, together, we are so passionate about the success of our great town. That would be tough right now either way, given the current climate. Many times, we all have concerns when it comes to our passions, especially when those passions are our businesses and communities. I appreciate your passion and concern, the Chamber board of directors, staff and members share that same passion in hopes to see our town flourish.
In times such as the pandemic, there is not one lone organization leading all the efforts for response and support. Multiple organizations come together to so serve a community with multiple stakeholders creating plans, processes and materials in order to help accomplish whatever goals may be set forth. With that said, it's hard to say that responses to the pandemic concerns are on the hands of one organization alone.
With this response, I hope to help bridge any disconnect with what some might think the Chamber provides to its members, to the City of St. Helena and the community as a whole. Chamber leadership holds steadfast the validity of our accomplishments and is proud to share those accomplishments as community efforts. Business members of the chamber and non-members will never not be an integral part of the value mission of the Chamber.
The business community is the HEART of the Chamber.
Most, and we hope all members, see the value of what we provide and the communications we offer in order to support their success, even during the pandemic, one of the biggest life events we have all seen that affects so many different aspects of our lives.
Allow us to share more of how we aim to fulfill our mission:
• The Chamber has led most business communication efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working closely with county, city and other important organizations, we have been able to provide safe and cohesive messaging to our businesses. These support systems we made available to all businesses whether a Chamber member or not. We were not going to make supporting businesses about member dues. We want to see everyone's business succeed.
• Knowing that the pandemic support is a multi-organizational process here is a statement from the City of St. Helena. “The City of St. Helena and St. Helena Chamber of Commerce is committed to protecting its residents and visitors. The bilingual Main Street banner is another reminder that social distancing, washing hands, and wearing face coverings reduce the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus. By working together, we all protect St. Helena citizens and visitors.”
• The Chamber provided safety business collateral to all businesses. This included door signs, floor decals, client directional systems and much more.
• The Chamber launched the St. Helena Recovery Response Resource Center on StHelena.com to help support businesses in need during this time. In addition, the Chamber hosted numerous virtual workshops to help area businesses and offer support during such a stressful time. For example, how to market your business during COVID-19 and how to build e-commerce and get your business online, just to name a few.
• In terms of marketing during the pandemic, we recently launched a safety video and did a few radio spots to ensure safe mask wearing regarding COVID-19 in Napa Valley. One focused on the importance of wearing masks, the other was to help ease stress among businesses during such a difficult time. We have refreshed The Source on Facebook and how we share ways in which we can all shop, source and support local.
• The Chamber launched the gift card challenge that to-date has raised nearly $30,000 for local businesses to help provide income for businesses when they were forced to close do to COVID-19. I’ve had cities all over California reach out to me asking how we did it for St. Helena, and wanting to replicate it for their city and businesses. No fees were assessed/requested for this program and all profits were given to the businesses accordingly.
• Business Bingo, another shop local marketing incentive program to support local businesses, launches this month.
• As an organization we have pushed for advancement in working with landlords to make sure they are working with their tenants during such a difficult time on high rents, being an advocate for area businesses and the importance of working with their tenants to keep area businesses thriving now and in the future.
• We strive to support our non-business community as well. Giving support and guidance on how we can support our community and businesses together. Including in how we support our community morale. For example, Our St. Helena Stronger Together Stories show how we can bring a little sunshine in dark moments. These efforts also include partnering with multiple businesses to support the success of the Cameo Cinema’s Drive-In, which has been an amazing success.
Separate from the pandemic we continue to make strides in our mission and vision:
• The Chamber continues to operate the welcome center on Main Street that sees over 30K visitors a year. We continue to do this virtually with our doors not allowed to be open, including a live chat feature on our website. With our new location and working with other tenants, we have been able to provide public restrooms for Main Street, not a project we are obligated to hold. There are operational costs that come with this. A part of our virtual operations was also launching a new Inspiration Guide with custom itineraries on Sthelena.com for tourists to help them plan their next road trip to St. Helena.
• We re-created a wine passport Little Book of Big Experiences, in which last year sales were up 70%. That means traffic to area businesses is also up, because visitors are using this wine passport to book long weekends to explore what St. Helena has to offer. The passport was partnered with Napa County-wide hotels strategically to drive their tourists specifically to St. Helena.
• The Chamber’s growth on a destination marketing level has been dramatic. We have strategic digital advertising campaigns that run and target specific demographics using marketing dollars to promote St. Helena. In partnership with a well-versed PR & Marketing firm under the Chamber’s direction, we have seen coverage in a national scale and working towards international. The plans include 12 video spots that Chamber has filmed for members and for marketing. This is a major stride in separating us and putting us ahead of the pack. Our marketing coverage also includes television marketing spots, magazine, social media, digital and print articles. We host journalists and influencers all organized by the Chamber. We present our marketing coverage book each year to council. Yes, our social media marketing channels are up and we talk about it. We have one of the strongest social media platforms in Napa Valley. That is something to celebrate, especially from a marketing perspective. Social media is the number one form of marketing today.
• The St. Helena Chamber is also leading a 3-City Marketing Plan with Calistoga and Yountville to draw traffic Upvalley. This additional marketing plan launches Sept. 1 and we’re working around the clock to make sure it highlights St. Helena as a Napa Valley gem.
• We have a weekly Zoom meeting to maintain open dialogue with businesses on their needs and answer any questions they might have during this difficult time. The Chamber has also worked very closely with the city regarding recent loan opportunities for area businesses. We have been a huge advocate and cheerleader with working with the city on encroachment permits for businesses and restaurants who are struggling to navigate during this difficult time of COVID-19.
• Transparency is key. We present every year to City Council how funds are utilized and the success shown with them. Members of the Chamber are more than welcome to set up a meeting and ask specific questions about the Chamber's operations, including financials. We have not and will not ever say no to meeting with a member over any concern.
There are so many efforts and accomplishments that can be listed as a part of this letter, however, I invite anyone to reach out to a Chamber board member or myself and see how we are spearheading our plans to benefit not only our amazing members, but our great town.
Thank you for your time and passion.
