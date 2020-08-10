Sign sends the wrong message in downtown St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear St. Helena merchants and downtown property owners:

I need to apologize to you for St. Helena’s lack of competitiveness. As a 44-year member of the community and a long-term previous Chamber of Commerce member, I, with all other residents, have let you down. We stood by while St. Helena lost its leadership position as the perfect Napa Valley wine region destination. Events of the last couple of years have put us further behind. The most recent and embarrassing is that sign hanging across Main Street.

Step outside to look at it again. Four panels across, three lines of type, two languages. The key “welcome“ line is the third read. Everything else is negative verbiage led by “Protect St. Helena” -- the first read. Too many words, too many languages, too many panels and lines.

All of this to attract a driver going 15 miles an hour, watching for jaywalkers, sudden traffic stops -- while looking for a parking place. No ad agency I know would ever cram all of that onto a road sign -- it doesn’t communicate -- and makes driving dangerous.

But, worse -- it is accusatory -- shouting out to new visitors that they need to protect us. It’s the perfect exit line for those hoped for new visitors to stop and buy something from you -- it says to the driver, “just keep on driving by.”