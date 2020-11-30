Signature verification is a key step

In his column entitled “Frustrations of the Fall Season” which ran in the Nov. 19 edition of the St. Helena Star, Mark G. Epstein described the apparent difficulty that a Saint Helena student had in voting.

Signature verification is the main reason that vote by mail balloting is so secure. Our election division staff compares the signature on each of the 73,000 return envelopes to a signature held in our database. For 22-plus years I have reviewed any envelope where the signature cannot be verified because one of my primary duties is to make sure that every valid vote is counted.

After further review, we have decided that the signature issue was the result of the student using different signatures as was mentioned in the column as a common occurrence. The ballot will be counted. I look forward to meeting with the student the next time he is in the area to show him how his signature has changed over time.

I am always available for questions or comments at (707) 253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org

John Tuteur

Napa County Registrar of Voters

Editor's Note: The Star asked the voter, William Melancon, for a response to the dispute over his ballot, referenced in the column and this letter. He sent the following: “While it is unfortunate that my vote was not counted originally, I am glad that upon review of additional information the Napa County Recorder agreed to count my vote.”