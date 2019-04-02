A note of gratitude from all of us on the “RV to Paradise” team to all of you who contributed with such heart and generosity to our project.
We will be delivering three RVs (each able to accommodate at least a family of four and able to sleep more if necessary) and at least three vehicles to the Chabad Center in Chico where they will be matched with recipients.
As Rabbi Mendy Zweibel said, "If we had 800 cars, each would go to another survivor in great need ... pregnant women who can't get to their appointments, parents of children with special needs who can't easily get to school; people for whom a car would be the nearest thing to a sense of stability they will feel since the wildfire.”
And with more than 18,000 buildings burned, Rabbi Zweibel continued, "Residents are still camped out in motels ... or lead itinerant lives couch-surfing at the homes of friends and family."
Thanks to the compassion of our town, at least six families will begin to find both mobility and the stability to carry on with hope for the future.
Our team is proud to represent our wonderful community through this project. Thank you!
Anne Carr
St. Helena