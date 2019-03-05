Last weekend I had the pleasure of viewing UpStage Napa Valley’s production of "Mauritius," a play by Theresa Rebeck under the direction of Sharie Renault. She stages this unique mystery with a small, engaging cast of locals you may recognize.
There is plenty of dry humor and it is easy to overlook the play’s sometimes strong language for the even stronger performances by the talented actors: Danielle Devitt (Jackie), Kelly Berryman (Mary), Bruce Miroglio (Sterling), Gabriel Frey (Dennis), and David Foushee (Philip). All do an excellent job!
Many thanks to UpStage Napa Valley for continuing to bring us unusual and thought-provoking theater.
Beth Myers
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: Final shows are 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 8; 8 p.m., Saturday, March 9; and 5 p.m., Sunday, March 10. All at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church. For tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org.