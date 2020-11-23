So many great Citizen of the Year choices

I am, however, delighted to be included with my fellow celebrants. Jake, your business has always been as special as you are. I love my bike, when I ride it I feel like I’m 10 years old. Joel, you bring so much deliciousness to St. Helena, and the Station is just - cool! Jamie, you bring creative endeavors, fun and community spirit to St Helena through Nimbus Arts. Isook, we have not met, but I have heard so many nice things about you and hope we can meet some day.