So many great Citizen of the Year choices

I’m still flabbergasted.

I am, however, delighted to be included with my fellow celebrants. Jake, your business has always been as special as you are. I love my bike, when I ride it I feel like I’m 10 years old. Joel, you bring so much deliciousness to St. Helena, and the Station is just - cool! Jamie, you bring creative endeavors, fun and community spirit to St Helena through Nimbus Arts. Isook, we have not met, but I have heard so many nice things about you and hope we can meet some day.

It’s going to be difficult to make 2020 selections, there are so many extraordinary people stepping up in our community during this challenging and at times, heartbreaking year; our city manager, our police and fire chiefs, city employees, our first responders, Rianda House staff, shop and restaurant owners and staff and many others extending their hand to help in many generous ways.

Janice Humphrey

2019 Citizen of the Year recipient

St. Helena

