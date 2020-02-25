Solutions to St. Helena's affordable housing predicament

Solutions to St. Helena's affordable housing predicament

In an effort to find a solution to our housing predicament, I have put forward three different scenarios fitting different situations on my website, AffordableHousingthe-Concept-theSolution.com.

One of the scenarios is intended for St. Helena, laying out a plan that can commence a movement by our community to finally accomplish the impossible dream, affordable housing.

It always “takes a person,” with forward looking and creative mentality, that can lead and motivate, keeping the issue alive. Anyone can step forward in our community -- a young, energetic person, understanding and able to use the magic of technology in communication and exchanging of ideas.

A leader is one that is creatively able to manipulate all the available possibilities. Please view my website and blog for a more comprehensive understanding. I am providing continuous comments and information, “keeping the issue alive.”

Ferenc Brunner

St. Helena

