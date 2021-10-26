Some advice on our water security

To Anna Chouteau, St. Helena City Council. This Is Ferenc again. A few preliminary remarks:

The clarity of vision, the only way it is achievable is to have a clear and untarnished view, and an understanding of the issues, if one has the ability to rise above oneself, to see things for what they are, not the way we are, and the way we want to see it.

“Do not react, Think”. Step back, Listen, Reflect, contemplate with an open mind on all issues, it is not that “one” agrees or disagrees, the issue is to "understand”.

Imagine all the possibilities and ways that this new era of reality and the magic of technology opens up for a person and for our community.

Remember, It is always a person, and only a person that can accomplish anything meaningful.

Be That person.

I do not know what your platform – agenda is, what is the foundation of your ambition?

Running on the issue of water security for all of Napa County communities is a sure winner.

There are two available possibilities.

Filtering – Cleaning wastewater to be fit for human consumption.