Some proposals to solve St. Helena's problems

Then the city should present this as an initiative in the primary election in June of 2021. Let the voters decide if it is worth giving up the open space on Adams to create revenue or worth it to increase their property taxes. I realize there might be some other solutions but these are the ones most often discussed. There could also be a combination of bonds and sale of land.

My second area of interest is affordable housing. It appears to me that we have competitive non-profit agencies bidding for the same limited properties, trying to raise money and depending on the city to help finance whatever project they build. I propose the development of a St. Helena Housing Agency. The membership would include any non-profit organization whose purpose is building affordable housing, The city of St. Helena, a non-profit developer with experience in building and obtaining financing for affordable housing such as Burbank Housing or Mercy Housing.

These organization would meet regularly, share information and work cooperatively toward their common goal. We are too small and have too little property available for a competitive environment. The increased requirements being imposed on our city by ABAG make this type of cooperation even more desirable.