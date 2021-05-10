Spoken like a true lawyer

Here’s an idea for Councilman Dohring and his hotel-pushing comrades: get over your preoccupation and declare Adams Street off the table for hotel development, and then pursue all other options, of which there are many ("Let’s put the puzzle together," May 6).

We just voted on the issue 6 months ago and, again, advised the city we do not want a hotel on Adams Street. Can these people not see how a hotel on that property would be a huge nail in the coffin of our rapidly dying middle class while bowing to the wealthy? Maybe they do see it. Ugh.

We’re a town with tremendous assets beyond Adams Street, and we have no debt. But we lack water resources and responsible, pro-community leadership. We need a moratorium on all new development until we have achieved water security. If we can do that, then we need leadership that will see to it we have sufficient workforce and affordable housing before we even think about building anything else new.