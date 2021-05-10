Spoken like a true lawyer

Here’s an idea for Councilman Dohring and his hotel-pushing comrades: get over your preoccupation and declare Adams Street off the table for hotel development, and then pursue all other options, of which there are many ("Let’s put the puzzle together," May 6).
We just voted on the issue 6 months ago and, again, advised the city we do not want a hotel on Adams Street. Can these people not see how a hotel on that property would be a huge nail in the coffin of our rapidly dying middle class while bowing to the wealthy? Maybe they do see it. Ugh.
We’re a town with tremendous assets beyond Adams Street, and we have no debt. But we lack water resources and responsible, pro-community leadership. We need a moratorium on all new development until we have achieved water security. If we can do that, then we need leadership that will see to it we have sufficient workforce and affordable housing before we even think about building anything else new.
There’s no piece of property, no amount of tourist revenue, that is more sacred or valuable than human beings. When water allows, we need to step up and provide housing for working locals and commuters, retired seniors, and families trying to find a way to live in reasonable comfort and safety in this town. We need them as much as they need us.
Paul Dohring ought to be ashamed of himself, but he’s not. Last week he stated, "Unfortunately, the promise of the 2009 Vision Statement still has not been honored. Twelve years later, none of these contemplated uses have materialized because there is no financing plan to make the community’s vision a reality." Patently untrue. Uses haven’t materialized because the city has rejected every community-centric offer.
FYI, “Adams Street” is the 5.6-acres of land adjacent to our public library. It was purchased specifically for community use and is owned by the city, us citizens.
Look. On Nov. 22, 2011, the city formerly rejected six proposals for affordable housing on Adams Street. All were nitpicked rather than work with one of them to bring housing forward. “Relying too heavily upon the city to contribute funds” was one excuse. One offer asked the city to contribute $300,000 on a project that would’ve built 30 units of new housing (City of St Helena Resolution NO. 2012-4). The city wouldn’t do it.
Just two years later, the city paid $700,000 for property on McCorkle Avenue and sold it to Our Town St. Helena (OTSH) for one dollar. Their 8-unit self-help housing project is on track for completion later this year, which is fantastic. Not fantastic, the city wouldn’t contribute $300,000 for a 30-unit housing project on Adams Street, but would take a $699,000 loss for an 8-unit project somewhere else.
Further clarifying their values, less than two years ago the city gave Noll & Tam Architects $300,000 to create “massing concepts and cost estimates” for new civic buildings for which the city was contemplating spending up to $38.7 million dollars (St. Helena Civic Institutions Concept Design Options, March 3, 2020). How grandiose, and unnecessary, for a town that is supposedly broke, in desperate need of housing, and owns properties that could cost effectively be updated for civic use.
Dohring states "With an older proposal for amphitheater/parking lot/historical society space and now a newer proposal for affordable housing on Adams Street, I became concerned that our focus would become overly myopic. The downside to such tunnel vision is that we may miss other creative opportunities to make the 2009 Vision Statement a reality."
What downside? The older proposals coupled with the current proposal from St. Helena Housing Coalition, sent to our city manager just this last week, is the 2009 Vision being realized! He warns against a “piecemeal approach” which makes no sense. The Vision is community-centric development all on Adams Street. What is piecemeal about that?
On Nov. 12, 2019, a Heritage Center, amphitheater and Farmer's Market space on Adams Street were offered at no cost to the city. Verify that at the 1 hour and 35 minute mark of the video for which a link is provided (Editor’s note: the link is included with the online version of this letter). Be sure to watch to the end of public comment to hear Paul Dohring's personal friend ask the city to seek estimates from hotel brokers who want to exploit our property. That is telling.
It appears Dohring’s myopic focus leaves him blind to any strategizing that doesn’t include the option of a hotel on Adams Street. His tunnel vision is unfortunate, as he does have some really good ideas.
I have provided factual and verifiable information that has not been spun. I ask that rebuttals do the same. We know what the pro-hotel opinions and arguments are. How about some verifiable facts, not TOT guestimates?
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena