St. Helena affordable housing

To preserve affordable housing, affordable rentals must be an option. Developers who use discount parcels with their applications and deed restrictions have only a short time of affordability, when the second sale occurs for financial gain. Tenancy with joint management and responsible tenants can preserve affordability. An example is Stonebridge on College Avenue in St. Helena.

In order to create a project such as that, there needs to be real estate available at a reasonable cost. One way this can be achieved is by land owners creating a 501c3 partnership, buying a large enough parcel and seeking to build a group of houses with higher density. Projects like this can use economic infrastructure for roads, sewer, water, and utilities possibly with solar power. Land must be available from owners who express generosity rather than greed. The city can reduce the NIMBY factor through thoughtful zoning that allows for equal opportunities for all income levels.

Affordable rentals can allow occupants to save money to buy their own house in the future. Affordability does not need a swimming pool in front or a tennis court in back. A lot can be saved by building housing using the same floor plans. This housing can provide for lower-income tenants and at the same time bring back families and school students so that our city returns to a community instead of a tourist attraction.