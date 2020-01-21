Since 2005, the St. Helena Beautification Foundation has recognized individuals and organizations for going the extra mile to make our town more attractive to its residents and visitors.
The citizens of St. Helena owe a debt of gratitude to the honorees for 2019:
Donna Hardy and Carol Hasselbrack (Community Clean-up Award) walk several miles nearly every day, gathering discarded bottles, cans, and other litter. They sell the recyclables to benefit Rianda House.
Norm Manzer and Layne Griffin (Community Clean-up Award) get rid of graffiti whenever, wherever it appears — often reported to Norm and his grandson by Donna and Carol.
Chrissy and Jim Field (Residential Landscape Improvement Award) commissioned a redesign of the front garden at 1505 Kearney St. Designer Steven Arns interspersed white cement spheres with shrubs pruned to echo the balls as the main element. They, along with roses, olives and grasses, make the garden attractive the year around.
Merryvale Vineyards/The Schlatter family (Commercial Landscape Improvement Award) created an outdoor tasting and events terrace on the north side of their winery at 1000 Main St. Tables and umbrellas make the space a community gathering spot in good weather. Tree roses and shrubbery screen the terrace from traffic on Highway 29.
Susann Ortega, President
St. Helena Beautification Foundation