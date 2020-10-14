St. Helena campaign contributions

Have you seen all of the Peter White signs in our town, especially along Pope Street? Have you wondered about who is paying for all those signs? Campaign finance disclosures reveal that a developer, Anthony Castellucci, with major development plans that will soon come before the City Council, has contributed $10,000 to the mayoral campaign of Peter White.
This same developer has also contributed $10,000 to the campaign of council candidate Eric Hall. (As an aside, for full disclosure, Chuck Wagner, lifelong Napa Valley resident and owner of Caymus Vineyards, has also contributed $10,000 to the mayoral campaign of Peter White.)
Interestingly, Mr. Castellucci has myriad developments in mind along both sides of Pope Street, where he is proposing 100 market-rate housing units and one small winery, split among his three properties. He hopes to utilize a 0.32-acre parcel that he owns on Mitchell for seven affordable housing units, which he intends to use to offset his affordable unit requirements based on the number of market rate houses in the Pope Street developments. Currently this is not allowed under the municipal code; however, it can be allowed at the discretion of the council if there are “overriding concerns,” This is just the type of thing a developer could obtain if a friendly council was installed.
What seems apparent is that special interests are actively trying to influence the composition of St. Helena’s City Council to further development opportunities. To be honorable, were either Peter White or Eric Hall to be elected, they would need to disclose their conflicts of interest and thus recuse themselves from any votes related to Mr. Castellucci’s development plans. Would they do so? This is very concerning.
Geoff Ellsworth, our current mayor, is a lifetime resident of St. Helena who cares deeply about our natural environment and how its health (our water resources, and more) ties directly to our town’s current and long-term viability. He also understands the need to balance development that benefits residents with that which benefits developers and visitors. (For full disclosure, Warren Winiarski, a deeply respected, long-time member of our Napa Valley community who shares Geoff’s passion for a healthy natural environment and responsible development, is among the primary supporters of his candidacy.)
What is our collective vision for St. Helena? Mine is that we protect existing businesses and citizens, ensuring that we all have a town that serves our needs, and that we allow only the most responsible developments that can be supported by our existing water, sewer and road infrastructure. Which is to say, we must not allow the tail to wag the dog. If housing on Pope Street is developed in any significant manner, will the call to extend Adams Street to the Silverado Trail or widen the Pope Street bridge be raised? And what about the proposed Hunter development, which remains in flux? On top of the proposed Farmstead Hotel? And others (a hotel at Charles Krug Winery, and one at the Hall’s property near PRESS)?
As St. Helena’s citizens, what is our vision? May we have the wisdom to protect this community – our truly unique small town in the heart of Napa Valley – for those who now live here, and for those to come. Let’s vote wisely, for the future, and for the soul and integrity of St. Helena. Those that I feel can best deliver this for us are Geoff Ellsworth, David Knudsen and Leslie Stanton. A Yes vote on Measure G also furthers this reasonable approach. Thank you.
Beth Novak Milliken
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!