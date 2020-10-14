St. Helena campaign contributions

Geoff Ellsworth, our current mayor, is a lifetime resident of St. Helena who cares deeply about our natural environment and how its health (our water resources, and more) ties directly to our town’s current and long-term viability. He also understands the need to balance development that benefits residents with that which benefits developers and visitors. (For full disclosure, Warren Winiarski, a deeply respected, long-time member of our Napa Valley community who shares Geoff’s passion for a healthy natural environment and responsible development, is among the primary supporters of his candidacy.)

What is our collective vision for St. Helena? Mine is that we protect existing businesses and citizens, ensuring that we all have a town that serves our needs, and that we allow only the most responsible developments that can be supported by our existing water, sewer and road infrastructure. Which is to say, we must not allow the tail to wag the dog. If housing on Pope Street is developed in any significant manner, will the call to extend Adams Street to the Silverado Trail or widen the Pope Street bridge be raised? And what about the proposed Hunter development, which remains in flux? On top of the proposed Farmstead Hotel? And others (a hotel at Charles Krug Winery, and one at the Hall’s property near PRESS)?