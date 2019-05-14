Whether one is for or against Measure F, the use of "Save Our St. Helena" boldly stated on the "No of Measure F" signs and literature should give us pause. Does anyone really believe that rent stabilization of a single mobile home park poses an existential threat to the entire town of St. Helena? Or is this yet another use of fear tactics so common to the age we live in, where politicians play to people's anxieties rather than their reason? The use of "Save Our St. Helena" certainly has fed my sense of suspicion of the "No on Measure F" campaign.
Susan Davis
St. Helena