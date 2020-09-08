St. Helena City Council needs a leader, vote for Mary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why did it take 14 years to approve the 2040 General Plan?

A General Plan is a planning guideline to a city’s future development goals and provides policy statements to achieve those goals. It is required to be updated periodically.

The General Plan was completed in the summer of 2010 and the Final EIR was prepared in October 2010. In that month, the Planning Commission completed its review of the documents, approved the documents and sent them to the city council for their review and approval.

In addition, Peter White said in an interview with the Star Editorial Board, “White’s only regret as a council member is tinkering with the General Plan a few years ago instead of passing it.” The council continued to review the GP through all of his eight years on the council. This delay was very expensive to the city. The city had to hire a consultant to rewrite both the EIR and the General Plan at a cost of $336,880 plus hours and hours of staff time.

The GP should have been passed and amended when the Safe Yield Committee finished the water studies.