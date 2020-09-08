St. Helena City Council needs a leader, vote for Mary

Why did it take 14 years to approve the 2040 General Plan?
A General Plan is a planning guideline to a city’s future development goals and provides policy statements to achieve those goals. It is required to be updated periodically.
The General Plan was completed in the summer of 2010 and the Final EIR was prepared in October 2010. In that month, the Planning Commission completed its review of the documents, approved the documents and sent them to the city council for their review and approval.
In addition, Peter White said in an interview with the Star Editorial Board, “White’s only regret as a council member is tinkering with the General Plan a few years ago instead of passing it.” The council continued to review the GP through all of his eight years on the council. This delay was very expensive to the city. The city had to hire a consultant to rewrite both the EIR and the General Plan at a cost of $336,880 plus hours and hours of staff time.
The GP should have been passed and amended when the Safe Yield Committee finished the water studies.
Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton are currently running for mayor and city council as a ticket of locals that were raised in St. Helena and as such they believe they have the best knowledge base for what the community needs. Where were they from July 2005 until May 2019? Leslie did not participate in the GP update and Geoff voted against it in May 2019. (It passed 4-1.)
The city council needs a leader. Mary Koberstein is a leader – please vote for Mary.
For background information, I submit the following:
General Plan Update Initiative Committee was appointed June 30, 2005. Its mission was to tackle Main Street concern – review consultants and make recommendations to the city council. Its first meeting was July 28, 2005. Committee members were: Sampson Bowers, Pat Dell, Sandra Ericson, Bonnie Long, Reuben Katz, Grace Kistner, Wayne Leong, Peter McCrea, Bill Savidge, Eric Sklar, Rex Stultz, Jerry Hyde and Joe Potter.
The General Plan Update Steering Committee (GPUSC) held its first meeting in April 2007.
Its committee members were: Anne Cottrell, Alan Galbraith, Grace Kistner, Bonnie Long, Tracy McBride, Peter McCrea, Mary Lou Peterson, Greg Pitts, Bill Savidge, John Sales, Bonnie Schoch, Eric Sklar, Josefina Valenzuela, Kirk Wrede, Susan Smith, Mary Agee, Alexander Barrett and Jack Bittner.
Phase 1, April 2007 was Community Visioning and Existing Conditions analysis;
Phase 11, February 2008, Policy and Physical Framework Development;
Phase III, October 2008, Begin General Plan Development;
Phase IV, April 2009, Complete General Plan.
Grace D. Kistner
St. Helena
