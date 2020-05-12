St. Helena City Council needs to prioritize three issues over everything else

I recently tuned in to the joint meeting of the City Council and the Planning Commission. I wanted to see what was on the agenda for these two groups during this difficult time in our city. I was pretty stunned to see that the subject of this joint session was on rezoning and looking at the 2040 plan.
Right now, this city needs to look at three things and three things only:
1. How are we as a city going to deal with the enormous budget deficit that is arising because of lack of sales and hotel taxes? By law, a city must balance its budget. What will a multi-million-dollar deficit do to the city? We need to start strategizing on how we can balance a budget and not strip all of our essential services.
2. Look seriously at how we are going to revitalize the downtown in the “new normal.” We had a bad vacancy problem before the virus. Now, in addition, many of our Main Street stores and restaurants may never re-open. Without these stores, workers will not be employed and sales tax revenues will not come into the city. We already have lost two stores in the closures of Jan de Luz and Brav.
3. Before the virus we had three water-related problems that needed to be fixed. These fixes totaled approximately $32 million. Two of these fixes were mandated by law: the demolition of the York Creek dam and the rebuild of our wastewater plant. Just these two fixes will cost the city approximately $26 million.
A few months ago, I attended a city council meeting and asked if the dollars associated with these fixes were part of our existing water rate or would we need to post another bond and increase water rates. Since the water projects, by law, must be paid by water rates, did our existing rates contemplate these huge additional costs? As of today, I have not had a response from the council. Right now, the city has paid over $200,000 in fines on the York Creek issue alone. This is a large issue that needs to be clarified to the citizens of St. Helena.
I would like the city to respond to these three issues, in writing, as a response published in this paper. I would like to see concrete steps to fixing these three issues and not more consultants hired when we could fix these issues ourselves. Call on the citizens to help.
In this community live many people who have run corporations and large budgets. We have the ability to fix our problems if we stop wasting time on meaningless projects that revolve around St. Helena in 2040. We just hope that we still have a city to live in by then.
Arlene Corsetti
St. Helena
