St. Helena City Council needs to prioritize three issues over everything else

I recently tuned in to the joint meeting of the City Council and the Planning Commission. I wanted to see what was on the agenda for these two groups during this difficult time in our city. I was pretty stunned to see that the subject of this joint session was on rezoning and looking at the 2040 plan.

Right now, this city needs to look at three things and three things only:

1. How are we as a city going to deal with the enormous budget deficit that is arising because of lack of sales and hotel taxes? By law, a city must balance its budget. What will a multi-million-dollar deficit do to the city? We need to start strategizing on how we can balance a budget and not strip all of our essential services.

2. Look seriously at how we are going to revitalize the downtown in the “new normal.” We had a bad vacancy problem before the virus. Now, in addition, many of our Main Street stores and restaurants may never re-open. Without these stores, workers will not be employed and sales tax revenues will not come into the city. We already have lost two stores in the closures of Jan de Luz and Brav.