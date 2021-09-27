St. Helena City Council, political players and the community

We have to build another dimension to our town, expand our horizons.

This objective can be accomplished only by connecting Main Street to the community-owned Adams Street property, with The Yellow Brick Road, utilizing all given possibilities that this magical Napa Valley offers.

As of now, we have not heard any indication from any of “The Players;” how they intend to create the circumstances that enable us to face reality and move into the future.

This is what we have to aim to accomplish.

Our city, our community, our businesses future and successful development, significantly depends on the way we approach the development of the Adams Street property, so it will represent the best interest of our community.

We can, and must, become an awesome destination, with the underlying intention and potential to inform, inspire, and to create sustainable environments and lifestyles for all of our community. These are very basic and accomplishable propositions.

We possess all the elements that are required to accomplish this exciting endeavor. This project is going to reflect the essence and the creativity of our community.

