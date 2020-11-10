St. Helena City Council recognizes employees' 'outstanding contributions' during Glass Fire

WHEREAS, throughout the scope of the Glass Fire emergency, City employees were multi-tasking, repeatedly exhibiting selflessness, flexibility and adaptability. Many continued to work outside the scope of their given job descriptions due not only to the fire, but the continuing Covid-19 emergency. In addition to keeping up with daily emergency operations, City staff continued to perform their day-to-day city services and responsibilities, serving customers, working on the annual audit, preparing for land use hearings, and assisting other departments; and

WHEREAS, miraculously, but tragically, the Glass Fire destroyed only three homes and one structure in St. Helena. No City employees were seriously injured, although some who fought the fire sustained minor facial burns and smoke inhalation. On October 20, 2020, after 23 days of fire fighting, the Glass Fire was declared 100% contained.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Helena City Council, for itself and on behalf of the entire community, gratefully recognizes and honors all St. Helena City employees for their dedication and selfless work to protect, serve and save the City of St. Helena from potentially devastating impacts of the Glass Fire, while continuing to deliver normal services to City residents and businesses and perform the basic functions of their positions.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor of the City of St. Helena, and the entire City Council hereby proudly issue this Proclamation on behalf of the City, proclaiming the week of November 8, 2020 as St. Helena City Employees Week, and ask all who live and work in our community to join us during scheduled events that week to express our deep gratitude to our City employees for all that they do to strengthen our community through their service to all of our residents and businesses.