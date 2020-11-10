St. Helena City Council recognizes employees' 'outstanding contributions' during Glass Fire

The St. Helena City Council issued the following proclamation on Oct. 27 "recognizing the outstanding contributions of St. Helena city employees during the Glass Fire emergency and designating the week of Nov. 8 as St. Helena City Employees' Week."
WHEREAS, at 3:50 am on Sunday September 27, 2020, a vegetation fire was reported near N. Fork Crystal Springs Road, north of St. Helena. There was an immediate response from Fire Department; two engines and Fire Department personnel went to the scene. Named the “Glass Fire,” the incident also quickly prompted a St. Helena Police Department NIXLE at 4:21 am calling for a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road. Consistent with past fire seasons, the Police Department attached two officers to work with the County, assisting in evacuations, road closures and security. As the mutual aid call went out at the beginning of the Glass Fire, St. Helena officers were among the first to respond, going door to door in mandatory evacuation areas accompanied by two County Sheriff officers; and
WHEREAS, the Glass Fire was in close proximity to the City’s Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant, Tank 1A and the Bell Canyon Reservoir. In the early morning hours of September 27, many city employees received text messages notifying them of the Glass Fire and several reported to work immediately, risking their lives to protect St. Helena infrastructure and property. Two Public Works employees arrived at the Treatment Plant shortly before 5:00 am; the number quickly grew to six. Under the direction of Assistant Fire Chief Waters, Public Works employees, wearing only standard clothes, safety vests and N95 masks, fought the Glass Fire side by side with City Fire Department and CalFire crews. At the time, there was no way in or out of Crystal Springs Road, two fire engines were at the scene and one rescued and transferred two people trapped at the top of the hill; the City Manager declared a local emergency; and
WHEREAS, during the LNU fire complex, Chief Sorensen requested that City staff begin clearing and creating defensible space around the Treatment Plant, and those proactive efforts paid off. The Glass Fire burned completely around the Treatment Plant, prompting Chief Sorensen to characterize the fire-fighting effort as “a total success save”; and
WHEREAS, winds blowing west generated spot fires from the Glass Fire, one of which crossed a “land bridge” of fire fuel along Maple Lane north of St. Helena directly to Castello di Amorosa which was completely involved in the fire; Dario Sattui drove through the flames to rescue the animals; and
WHEREAS, as a result of the spread of the Glass Fire, over the course of September 27 and the early morning hours of September 28, mandatory evacuation orders were issued east of Silverado Trail, west of Highway 29 from Elmhurst Road north to Deer Park Road and all of Spring Mountain Road, followed by an evacuation warning for the remainder of the west side of St. Helena from Spring Street north, which was upgraded to mandatory at 3:12 am on September 28; and
WHEREAS, Fire Chief Sorensen describes the Glass Fire as “the one we’ve been training for . . . as close as it gets” to home. Fire Department personnel were working 24 hour and 12 hour on and off shifts. On September 28, the City Manager ordered all city employees to work remotely unless they worked in the field or had been asked to report for work; Emergency Operations Staff (EOC) were directed to report to a 9:30 am meeting as previously planned; and
WHEREAS, Police Department personnel worked 18 hour days and dispatch officers, several of whom were displaced themselves, were inundated with and responded to a huge influx of citizens’ calls. Assisted by officers from other jurisdictions, the Police Department set up hard road closures at the edges of neighborhoods under mandatory evacuation, and patrolled the city to ensure public safety and eliminate vandalism and theft; Police Volunteers assisted with escorting residents in mandatory evacuation areas to obtain temporary access to their homes; and
WHEREAS, on September 28, most if not all of St. Helena was without power. In the morning, City staff received visual confirmation that the three Meadowood Water Tanks burned and were non-functional, cutting off potable water supply to Meadowood and the residents in the Madrone Knoll area. City staff coordinated with CalOES to develop immediate and long terms repair plans. Team members of the City Logistics Section worked to ensure local lodging, and food and water for essential employees who were evacuated, and secure water for the Meadowood area until temporary tanks could be installed; and
WHEREAS, City staff in the Public Works and Finance Departments immediately procured eleven emergency contracts to address the damage to the Meadowood tanks and to assess water quality and remove debris around the Treatment Plant. With initial damages estimated at over $2 million, the City Finance Manager prepared an initial damage assessment to CalOES and REMIF. Finance Department staff worked with other departments to ensure proper documentation of time and costs to enable the City to qualify for immediate reimbursement, a process that will continue for another two to three months; the Building Department conducted site visits to document damage assessment; the Human Resources Department set up Crisis Response Counseling sessions for City employees and created temporary badges for contractors assisting Public Works in clean up and debris removal; and
WHEREAS, overnight on September 28, firefighters cut an extensive dozer line and completed firing operations behind the Sylvaner subdivision and near the White Barn and Sulphur Springs Road. The Glass Fire proved to be dynamic and fluid. As of 10:00 am on September 29, it had burned 46,560 acres and was 0% contained, but favorable winds helped protect St. Helena; and
WHEREAS, by the evening of September 30, the entire City of St. Helena was under either an evacuation warning or mandatory order. Air quality was unhealthy. Buses were placed on stand-by to assist with evacuation of congregate living facilities if necessary. The Chief Building Official toured most of the eastern hills to evaluate the extent of destruction; remarkably only one structure within the city was burned; and
WHEREAS, as of Thursday October 1, the Glass Fire had burned 56,781 acres and was only 5% contained. Air quality remained unhealthy and heavy smoke was limiting aircraft firefighting efforts. The City restored power to the Rutherford, Holmes and Elmhurst pump stations; the Crinella and corporate yard lift stations; and to the corporate yard and Wastewater Treatment Plant. Other locations continued to operate on generator power. On the evening of October 1, a red flag warning was issued to remain in effect until 6:00 am October 3, with the probability of ignition ranging between 95-100 percent; and
WHEREAS, throughout the week, the Planning Director supported the EOC, creating and updating incident objectives, the Logistics Section shopped for groceries to fill six days worth of “to go” snack bags to support Public Works employees; and
WHEREAS, as of October 3, the Fire Department determined it was safe to begin clean-up in the Meadowood area and prepared for temporary tank removal; three tanks were installed on October 5. The dozer line along the western edge of the City was cut to 200 feet deep; the most active areas of the Glass Fire were near Bothe State Park and toward Pope Valley. Air quality was improving, thereby allowing utilization of aircraft to fight the Glass Fire in the active areas near Mount St Helena; and
WHEREAS, Sunday October 4 was the eighth consecutive work day for many City staff. The Police and Fire Chiefs coordinated with CalFire to ensure safe repopulation of St. Helena mandatory evacuation areas; and
WHEREAS, as of October 6, multiple agencies including St. Helena Police and Fire Departments were coordinating through CalFire to lift or reduce evacuation orders. On the afternoon of October 7, evacuation orders were lifted throughout St. Helena and many residents were finally allowed to return home; and
WHEREAS, throughout the Glass Fire emergency, the City Clerk and Public Information Officer and team issued 47 comprehensive and informative morning, mid-day and evening Press Releases. When the Glass Fire began on September 27, the PIO and City Manager worked through the night and into Monday evening without rest in order to keep the community informed of fire conditions, evacuation warnings and orders, power outages and more. Bilingual staff across three City departments faithfully translated Press Releases daily during the emergency. Over the course of the emergency, Spanish translation of city communications was updated from a “pool” environment to a designated daily translator; and
WHEREAS, throughout the scope of the Glass Fire emergency, City employees were multi-tasking, repeatedly exhibiting selflessness, flexibility and adaptability. Many continued to work outside the scope of their given job descriptions due not only to the fire, but the continuing Covid-19 emergency. In addition to keeping up with daily emergency operations, City staff continued to perform their day-to-day city services and responsibilities, serving customers, working on the annual audit, preparing for land use hearings, and assisting other departments; and
WHEREAS, miraculously, but tragically, the Glass Fire destroyed only three homes and one structure in St. Helena. No City employees were seriously injured, although some who fought the fire sustained minor facial burns and smoke inhalation. On October 20, 2020, after 23 days of fire fighting, the Glass Fire was declared 100% contained.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Helena City Council, for itself and on behalf of the entire community, gratefully recognizes and honors all St. Helena City employees for their dedication and selfless work to protect, serve and save the City of St. Helena from potentially devastating impacts of the Glass Fire, while continuing to deliver normal services to City residents and businesses and perform the basic functions of their positions.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor of the City of St. Helena, and the entire City Council hereby proudly issue this Proclamation on behalf of the City, proclaiming the week of November 8, 2020 as St. Helena City Employees Week, and ask all who live and work in our community to join us during scheduled events that week to express our deep gratitude to our City employees for all that they do to strengthen our community through their service to all of our residents and businesses.
