When Jennifer Phillips was the City Manager about four years ago, she repeatedly pointed out the very sad and unsafe condition of City Hall. I agreed with almost nothing she said during her reign but about City Hall, she was absolutely correct. A recent fire and forced closure with subsequent moving of City Hall employees to various locations is the result of inaction, indecision, and perpetual dependence on committees and consultants.
I was on the SHAPE Committee and although it was organized in such a way that it took twice the time it should have, some good research was done, and some good recommendations were made.
So, now we have had yet one more committee that has looked at where buildings should be located, and yet again whether they should be remodeled or rebuilt. I call this the Library Committee because most of the members were actively involved with the library on boards or they or their children use the library a lot. This committee worked with yet another consultant who came up with some choices of where the City Hall, Library and Multipurpose building should be located and updated construction costs. Apparently constructions costs have changed a lot since the final SHAPE Committee report of May 2018, due to the fires and the resulting demand for construction labor and materials
Any reasonable person would think “Enough Already” but no, the very cautious City Manager has at the suggestion of some City Council members begun the organization of yet another committee. I think I read in the Star that this committee will start work in January and be done by April.
I have changed my mind a coupe of times since serving on the SHAPE Committee but considering the urgency of rebuilding City Hall and the large number of capital projects that must be done, I have sadly come to a minimalistic viewpoint of what should be built and where. City Hall should stay at its current location. It should be two to three stories and incorporate any functions of a multipurpose building proposed on the Adams Street property at a cost of $8.5 million. This should save about $4 million.
The library should get a new roof and needed repairs. I would like to see, if feasible, an enlarged community room on the east side of the building. A minimal Parks and Recreation building should be built at Crane Park using modular construction method, which would lower the price. The gap between the grant for the sidewalks and the cost for construction should be included. A couple of new construction trailers could be figured into the next operating budget for Public Works.
We elect City Council members to be decisive, to make decisions. Listening to the public is necessary but multiple committees and foot dragging is not what should be happening. Let’s get moving.
Pat Dell
St. Helena