St. Helena City Manager Prestwich's letter of resignation

(City Manager Mark Prestwich sent the following letter to the City Council on Friday.)

It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your City Manager for the past four and a half years; it is now time for me to pursue new challenges. Pursuant to the requirements of my employment contract, I am writing to provide you notice that I will resign effective February 21, 2022 to accept an opportunity to serve as City Manager of Palos Verdes Estates, California.

While some of the unanticipated challenges we endured together have been unparalleled in my career (e.g. Napa-Sonoma Complex Fire, LNU Complex Fire, Glass Fire, COVID-19 Pandemic, Stage 2 Water Emergency, City Hall evacuation), I am proud of our organization’s resilience and the work our City Council and staff accomplished together over this time including the following:

• Adoption of the 2040 General Plan

• Completion of the Upper York Creek Ecosystem Restoration & Aquatic Habitat Enhancement Project

• Advancing the tertiary upgrade to the City’s wastewater treatment plant to construction

• Entering into a lease with Napa Valley College (NVC) to relocate City Hall and the Police Station to their Upper Valley Campus

• Restoration of the St. Helena Skate Park and Tennis Courts at Crane Park

• Completion of the Downtown Restroom Project

• Transition to a full-time Fire Department and resulting significant service level improvements

• Facilitating the work of the St. Helena Assets Planning Engagement (SHAPE) Committee and Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force to address the City’s infrastructure challenges

• Securing redundant generator power at several locations including the Library and Water Treatment Plant

• Securing grants totaling more than $5 million

• Reducing annual financial audit findings and adoption of 11 new financial policies

• Negotiating the end of a post-employment benefit that reduced the City’s liabilities by over $100,000.

I will miss working with all of you, the City of St. Helena staff, and the beauty of the area!

Mark Prestwich, city manager

St. Helena