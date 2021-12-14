St. Helena deserves an answer on water storage

An unprecedented amount of water was captured at Bell Canyon during “the atmospheric river” rainfall event in late October. The event was outside the season of diversion, meaning the time within which the City is allowed by the State to divert water to storage at the City reservoir, Bell Canyon. At the strong urging of St. Helena Council members Paul Dohring and Eric Hall, the City timely sought relief from the governing agency, the State Department of Water Resources (“DWR”) so as to allow it to capture much of this water for storage. As detailed in Jesse Duarte’s story in the December 9 St. Helena Star, DWR declined to provide clear guidance.

A predecessor agency of DWR issued the permit (Permit 9157 (1952)) under which City operates the Reservoir. (The City obtained an additional permit that is irrelevant, as the City did not raise the dam height in accordance with that permit.) Permit 9157 is inconsistent: on page one it states that the season of diversion begins November 1, yet three pages later states “about November 15.”

Seeking an exception, the City asked DWR that it be allowed to divert to storage some of the enormous amount of water that came into Bell Canyon Reservoir from the 10” or so of rainfall in late October, while honoring permit bypass requirements to support downstream fish.

I offer the following observations:

First, the City was entitled to a non-ambiguous answer to its petition from DWR, the agency with jurisdiction.

Second, while the City’s petition was a carefully prepared legal document. DWR’s response should have come from a senior agency legal officer authorized to provide clear guidance. The senior engineer signing the response was not in a position to do so, as he in effect admits.

Third, the response in effect states that DWR has no procedure that allows a permit holder, in an extraordinary circumstance, to seek relief from DWR, the permit-issuing agency. This may not amount to a due process violation but in my opinion it is not reasonable administrative practice.

Finally, the engineer-authored response suggests that “about” November 15 (the second date in Permit 9157) could be interpreted to include late October as the start of the season of diversion. If this is DWR’s legal position, then it should have been plainly stated by an agency lawyer, binding on the agency.

My hope is that State Senator Bill Dodd will read this letter, make appropriate inquiry of DWR, noting that its response needs authoritative clarification, and provide the City of Saint Helena with the clear answer that it deserves.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18