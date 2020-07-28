St. Helena elections in a dead-end economy

The task before us is not easy because we must diversify in ways which are compatible with our small-town character and less dependent on low wage workers as it is now, less demanding on our resources and less impactful on traffic. The health and service sector, specialized education, the arts, symposia, the growing sector of free-lancing, remote working, perhaps light manufacturing may be some good candidates. At the same time, we must find ways to monetize them towards city revenues.

The trend towards internet shopping will continue and will have an impact on most of our current retail landscape, but a properly diversified economy will also transform the retail landscape in ways more compatible to the need of residents than it is now. In addition to tourists, the hotel industry will also be geared toward serving an entirely new type of visitors.

But at the heart of this new economic landscape will be the need for more housing and this is where the preservation of our infrastructure and natural resources becomes an existential factor which we may not squander while it is still available. If nothing else, the current and chronically recurring water rationing makes my point.