St. Helena faces serious challenges

In a letter published last week, St. Helenan Ferenc Brunner asks “Where do we go from here?” The answer is “forward,” of course. St. Helena is a delightful, charming small town. But like most other California towns these days, we face serious challenges to our financial health and economic vitality. Endless debate and deferred decisions won't work any better now than they did in the past. We need to stop reducing important decisions to “my way versus your way” and start looking for compromise.