The St. Helena Farmers’ Market marked the official end to our 33rd season on Friday, Oct. 25, and we are so grateful to all of our supporters, vendors and friends for making it such a success. Our Market Manager, Ed Smith, and our volunteer Board of Directors are already working to make next year even better.
Although the Market itself will be taking our winter break from November through April, our educational programs will continue throughout the year and many of our vendors will still be available to you.
Those of you who receive our newsletter will be kept informed about upcoming CinemaBites, our student art competition and other off-season educational programs. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you can do so by signing up on our website www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
You can continue to buy the freshest seasonal vegetables and fruits each Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Long Meadow Ranch at Farmstead. Ray Ray’s Tacos will still be able to satisfy your taco cravings with taco kits and other delectables at both the Napa and Calistoga Farmers’ Markets, and may soon be announcing other exciting opportunities. Go to www.rayrays.com for details. And many of our other vendors will continue to provide access to quality prepared foods and beautiful artisan items online. Our website gives you direct access to these vendors.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market hopes to serve you even during the months that we don’t see you in person each Friday morning. Our Market has become a cherished tradition that thrives because of your support. We appreciate you all year long and welcome donations at any time of the year either online at https://sthelenafarmersmkt.org/get-involved/donate/ or by mail at St. Helena Farmers’ Market, P.O. Box 70, St. Helena, 94574. Mark your calendars now for opening day on Friday, May 1.
Best wishes for a happy and healthy winter and we’ll see you in the spring!
Wendy Strachan, President
St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board