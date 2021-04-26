St. Helena Farmers’ Market comes home to Crane Park

On Friday, May 7, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market will launch our 35th season. We are delighted to be returning to Crane Park for our weekly 7:30 a.m. to noon markets. While we’ll miss the lovely shaded area that served as our temporary venue last season, we are thrilled to celebrate another milestone in the journey back to “normal.” While some activities will still be restricted due to the COVID guidelines, we are hoping to resume our full program of activities by mid-June.
The past year has been very difficult for many of us, but our local farmers have been especially hard hit. Loss of revenue due to the fires and COVID-related shutdowns has threatened their very existence. We are very pleased to be able to offer relief to local growers, craft food purveyors and artisans through our Farmers’ Markets. We urge you to show your appreciation to these hard-working folks by supporting them through your presence and purchases each Friday morning from May through October.
What can you expect when you arrive on Opening Day? You’ll see many of your favorite vendors as well as some exciting new additions. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required, but you will no longer need to wait in line to enter the market. Eating and drinking within the market continues to be prohibited, but we plan to offer hot/cold beverages and pastries adjacent to the market to be enjoyed at socially distanced tables in the Del Britton Memorial Grove area. As COVID restrictions are relaxed, we’ll resume our on-site food and beverage offerings as well as our lectures, chef demos, live programs for kids, seasonal produce samples and the many other activities we’ve all enjoyed in the past. To keep updated on our programs and activities, please visit our website (StHelenaFarmersMkt.org) and follow us on social media.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market has been deeply moved by, and extremely appreciative for, the outpouring of love and support given to us by our community. Your donations and patronage have allowed us to continue to provide a weekly venue where friends and neighbors can enjoy wonderful, healthy and locally sourced produce, quality meats and baked goods, unique prepared foods and lovely artisan wares. On behalf of our volunteer board, vendors, staff and other volunteers, I welcome you back to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Please join us on May 7 -- and throughout the spring and summer -- to celebrate the hospitality and bounty that make our community the most wonderful place to be.
Stacey Bressler
St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board