St. Helena Farmers’ Market comes home to Crane Park

On Friday, May 7, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market will launch our 35th season. We are delighted to be returning to Crane Park for our weekly 7:30 a.m. to noon markets. While we’ll miss the lovely shaded area that served as our temporary venue last season, we are thrilled to celebrate another milestone in the journey back to “normal.” While some activities will still be restricted due to the COVID guidelines, we are hoping to resume our full program of activities by mid-June.

The past year has been very difficult for many of us, but our local farmers have been especially hard hit. Loss of revenue due to the fires and COVID-related shutdowns has threatened their very existence. We are very pleased to be able to offer relief to local growers, craft food purveyors and artisans through our Farmers’ Markets. We urge you to show your appreciation to these hard-working folks by supporting them through your presence and purchases each Friday morning from May through October.