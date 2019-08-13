The St. Helena Farmers' Market is a favorite gathering place for our community. I have been attending the Market for the past 20 years. I refer to it as “the event of the week.”
The SHFM was the place where we the people have been able to informally communicate with our elected officials, including an interesting era of Del Britton, Ann Nevero, then there was Alan Galbraith.
Now if you go to the SHFM, there is no sign of any of our elected officials, like our esteemed Mayor, or anybody from the Council. We would like our highly praised City Manager Mark Prestwich, for an informative, friendly discourse, and lighten us with some forward-looking attractions. Give us a preview of our future.
It would be very helpful if the city re-establishes this practice of appearing at the SHFM. This would again give us, the people of the community, a platform to communicate with officials, that we have given the privilege to serve and be part of our being.
Ferenc Brunner
St. Helena