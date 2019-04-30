On Friday, May 3, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market will open for our 33rd season. As a resident, loyal shopper and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors, I am both excited and humbled by our impressively long run. We have a wonderful local-serving market that features a wide range of nutritious locally grown produce and meat, delicious prepared foods and beautiful artisan wares. We are also proud to be one of the few farmers’ markets to have received charitable nonprofit status because of our extensive educational programs for children and adults.
In the past decade, there has been much attention to the health benefits of consuming seasonal local produce. We’ve been providing our community with these options for more than 30 years, long before it was in fashion. Our vendors truly enjoy coming to our market where they can not only share their products but also interact with our patrons in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Crane Park is a beautiful place to be on Friday mornings.
The volunteer board and employees of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market are most grateful to our wonderful community. You have supported us with your donations and patronage and made us a cherished tradition. We love being able to contribute to the unique small town character of our community.
We appreciate our devoted followers, and invite everyone who has not yet discovered our market to join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October. It’s a wonderful place to shop, enjoy a coffee and pastry or just relax in the camaraderie of your friends and neighbors. To get the most up-to-date information on our many exciting activities, please go to sthelenafarmersmkt.org where you can also sign up for our weekly online newsletter. I look forward to seeing you at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market!
Stacey Bressler
St. Helena