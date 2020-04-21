St. Helena Farmers' Market will open on May 1 at new location

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market will open on Friday, May 1, but it is going to look and feel very different from our typical Opening Day. We will be located temporarily at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus parking lot, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, just off Pope Street.
Many thanks to the College for allowing us to use their space until we can return to our beautiful “home” in Crane Park and to the City officials who helped us to find this venue. Current information about how our Market is complying with COVID-19 imposed restrictions can be found at www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org, in our Market newsletter, on Facebook and Instagram and here in the St. Helena Star and Napa Valley Register.
The number of shoppers and vendors will be limited in compliance with local health restrictions. The Market will have only one entry and one exit in our temporary location. No more than 50 shoppers will be allowed in the Market at any given time. Social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet will be enforced. We are recommending that only one healthy adult per household should attend. We will be operating during our normal business hours, 7:30 until noon, and will be assessing the need for special designated “senior shopping times” after Opening Day.
Our vendors will be limited to those who provide “essential items.” You’ll find local farmers with fresh produce, meats and seafood, some specialty food vendors (with grocery items) and a few artisans who sell personal hygiene products such as soap. The Market General Store will act as an information booth and will handle all CalFresh EBT transactions. There will be no hot foods, hot drinks or nonprofit organizations. All educational activities, including lectures, chef’s demos, kids’ programs, live music and product samples will be suspended until further notice.
Opening Day has become something of a local holiday for our community. Now launching our 34th season, our patrons have come to expect the first Friday in May to be celebrated with a vibrant and socially active Farmers’ Market. While this year we will miss socializing with our friends and neighbors and sharing a cup of coffee under the redwood trees, we are happy that we can offer a Market that helps our local farmers and small business owners. For many of these folks, farmers’ markets provide an essential – and in some cases their only – revenue source. Our daily lives have certainly been impacted by shelter-in-place restrictions, but our farmers must continue to work the land and care for livestock and they very much need our support.
We want to thank those community supporters whose donations have helped make Opening Day a reality. We are also grateful for the efforts of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, an avid Farmers’ Market supporter, and the City Council and staff. And, of course, we are most grateful to all of our vendors, many of whom will not be allowed to be with us until the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines are lifted.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market has faced many Opening Day challenges, from driving rain to excessive heat, and we have always delivered a healthy and productive experience for our shoppers. This year presents more restrictions than ever, but we are confident that we’ll be able to bring you a wonderful opportunity to see some old friends and shop for the finest seasonal produce and products. At least we know it will be memorable. We look forward to welcoming you on Friday, May 1, at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigna
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Editor's Note: Stacey Bressler is a St. Helena Farmers’ Market board member.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.