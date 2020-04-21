St. Helena Farmers' Market will open on May 1 at new location

Opening Day has become something of a local holiday for our community. Now launching our 34th season, our patrons have come to expect the first Friday in May to be celebrated with a vibrant and socially active Farmers’ Market. While this year we will miss socializing with our friends and neighbors and sharing a cup of coffee under the redwood trees, we are happy that we can offer a Market that helps our local farmers and small business owners. For many of these folks, farmers’ markets provide an essential – and in some cases their only – revenue source. Our daily lives have certainly been impacted by shelter-in-place restrictions, but our farmers must continue to work the land and care for livestock and they very much need our support.

We want to thank those community supporters whose donations have helped make Opening Day a reality. We are also grateful for the efforts of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, an avid Farmers’ Market supporter, and the City Council and staff. And, of course, we are most grateful to all of our vendors, many of whom will not be allowed to be with us until the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines are lifted.