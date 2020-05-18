St. Helena Food Pantry has been going for 30 years, please help us continue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please allow us, the St. Helena Food Pantry, to express our sincere appreciation and give an update with some perspective as to what has occurred in our Food Pantry area of service: After our first letter the community responded to the never-before call for help with an equally unprecedented response of support. We have new volunteers to relieve our longstanding senior volunteers who shelter-at-home. The newbies are enthusiastic and dependable. We could not have continued without them. The community has also been very generous with donations of dollars. This is indeed a great place to live.

In a pre-COVID-19 week, we served an average of 70 client families. One week recently we helped 230 families of 722 people! Huge numbers and long wait lines are clear evidence that the COVID-19 crisis has no prejudice. New clients are shell-shocked as they navigate our procedures and their new circumstances. None could possibly have anticipated this downturn, nor could we.

To further clarify our status: To feed our growing numbers we spent more money for food from April to the first half of May than we did for the entire year of 2019. You read right … six weeks! We are trying to keep up with and ahead of demands, but on any given Tuesday or Friday we have absolutely no way of predicting how many clients will appear.