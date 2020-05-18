St. Helena Food Pantry has been going for 30 years, please help us continue

Please allow us, the St. Helena Food Pantry, to express our sincere appreciation and give an update with some perspective as to what has occurred in our Food Pantry area of service: After our first letter the community responded to the never-before call for help with an equally unprecedented response of support. We have new volunteers to relieve our longstanding senior volunteers who shelter-at-home. The newbies are enthusiastic and dependable. We could not have continued without them. The community has also been very generous with donations of dollars. This is indeed a great place to live.
In a pre-COVID-19 week, we served an average of 70 client families. One week recently we helped 230 families of 722 people! Huge numbers and long wait lines are clear evidence that the COVID-19 crisis has no prejudice. New clients are shell-shocked as they navigate our procedures and their new circumstances. None could possibly have anticipated this downturn, nor could we.
To further clarify our status: To feed our growing numbers we spent more money for food from April to the first half of May than we did for the entire year of 2019. You read right … six weeks! We are trying to keep up with and ahead of demands, but on any given Tuesday or Friday we have absolutely no way of predicting how many clients will appear.
Our Pantry norm was to offer fresh produce, bread and dessert every week to every family. Once a month we issued a box of shelf stable food plus eggs, milk and cheese. We distribute the USDA contributions. When we had frozen meats or “extras” we were thrilled to share.
Now we are without any norms and cannot do what we have done for the last 30 years. Sheer numbers make previous accounting procedures obsolete. New faces, masks and a drive-through have left us not knowing our clients by sight or by name. We struggle as food availability and client numbers are no longer predictable.
Regardless, our community needs our help and we need theirs -- so we carry on. We want to believe our 30-year legacy will continue. None can predict how long a pandemic will persist but we promise to try to do our best to keep the chaos managed and to make the situation tolerable.
If you would like to donate to assist in our efforts, please send a check to the St. Helena Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 108, St. Helena, CA 94574 c/o Laurie Conwell. Thank you to this amazing and giving community. We could not do this work without your support and help.
The Board of the St. Helena Food Pantry: Susan Davis, President; Laurie Conwell, Treasurer; Barbara Shurtz, Burke Owens, Suzanna Musick, Patti Kouba, Mike Price, Melanie Gilreath and Joy Roades-Brown, Secretary, temp.
