St. Helena Historical Society opens new exhibit space

On Wednesday, July 21, The St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) hosted a soft opening for members with Mariam Hansen, Director of Research, presenting an audio-visual “History of St. Helena.”

Mariam’s lecture was the second in a series of lectures honoring Susanne Salvestrin, one of the founders of the Historical Society and the force behind finding a home for the Society. Since 2002 the SHHS has been seeking a space for the community and visitors to view the many artifacts and historical documents that have been archived and unseen in the upper floor of the St. Helena Public Library.

Members were treated to an insider’s look at the areas in the building that have been transformed into displays for public viewing. Categories covered are “Farming,” “Viticulture and Wineries,” “Native (First) Americans,” “Early Businesses,” along with many more. Clothing, furniture, equipment, signs, retail artifacts along with photographs and paintings come to life in a setting that is both educational and reminiscent to all of us who have lived here for some time and for those who are newer to St. Helena and want access to the history of our town.