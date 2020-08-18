St. Helena infrastructure questions answered

OK, I’ll admit I’m a little offended by this one. The people who volunteered did so because they felt they had the background and expertise that the city needed to evaluate various construction and financing alternatives. If people wanted to make sure their points of view were heard, but sat on their hands when the city asked for volunteers, they don’t have the right to complain about the composition of the group that did the work.

More to the point, the analysis didn’t leave much room for bias. This group was very objective in its deliberations. The numbers led us to our conclusion. We first looked at the city’s financial situation and evaluated its ability, through reserves or borrowing, to fund infrastructure investment. Little to none was the answer. We then reviewed the cost of the needed infrastructure investment, $24 million for a single-story stand-alone city hall option, $50 million for a combined city hall/library option. Hotel development, with its associated transient occupancy tax, sales tax, and property tax, was the only logical direction to take. We did consider residential and office development, as alternatives to hotels, but they don’t have the revenue potential we need to fund our required infrastructure investment. Nor do those options have the same potential to increase foot traffic in town, so critical to the health of our business community and the sales tax revenue it generates.