St. Helena infrastructure questions answered

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the editorial board of the Star for taking an interest in the report of the Funding Civic Infrastructure Task Force and supporting the Task Force’s call to action to identify revenue sources to address the city’s failing infrastructure.
Since the Star’s July 16th editorial on the subject ("Time for Action on New City Hall"), several questions and comments about the Task Force report have come to my attention and I think my responses may be useful in furthering the discussion, so that we can move towards some sort of resolution on these important matters. These responses are mine alone. Other Task Force members are welcome to chime in if they so desire.
1. Why did the TF focus on hotel development alone? How about taxing ourselves through incremental property tax? Isn’t that how we paid for the fire station?
The short answer is that we did consider incremental property tax, but the $1.6 million annual debt service cost for borrowing $24 million, our lowest cost option for new city hall, police station, and storm drains, for 30 years at 5%, would mean a whopping 30%+ increase to property taxes residents currently pay to the city. The city’s Finance Manager estimates that funding such a General Obligation bond would cost about $55 per $100,000 of valuation per year, for 30 years. So, an owner of property valued at $500,000 would pay an extra $275 per year, or $8,250 over 30 years. A $1,000,000 property would require an extra $550 per year, or $16,500 over the 30-year life of the bond. Such a property tax increase would require approval of two-thirds of the city’s voters. The Task Force members and city management concurred that approval of such a measure would be unlikely, especially with other financing options available.
It is true that the fire station cost, excluding land, which was financed separately, was financed through a bond which was backed by property tax. But that cost was a little over $2 million, less than a tenth of the cost of the least expensive option considered by the task force.
2. Most cities and small towns are experiencing the same sorts of infrastructure failures we are. Why should we be so concerned? Aren’t we all in the same boat?
It is true that many American cities and towns have not properly maintained their infrastructure, most likely due to lack of adequate funding. But the TF took little comfort in that. The reality of deferring infrastructure maintenance and replacement indefinitely is that it will eventually fail and it will do so at the worst possible moment. In addition, unplanned emergency repairs always result in extra costs, sometimes multiples of the cost of planned repairs, and inconvenience, interruption of service, etc.
I think we’re delusional if we think the cavalry, in the form of federal, state, county government, is going to arrive in the nick of time, and bail us out. And some non-tourist enterprise isn’t just going to magically arrive on our doorstep, provide economic diversity, and produce millions of dollars in tax revenue every year. We’re most likely on our own. But we’re luckier than most of those other places. We have the resources to remedy our situation if we use them wisely. But we must have the will to do so.
3. The Task Force was stacked with engineers, real estate people, and finance experts. Is it any surprise they recommended hotel development? Isn’t their report biased?
OK, I’ll admit I’m a little offended by this one. The people who volunteered did so because they felt they had the background and expertise that the city needed to evaluate various construction and financing alternatives. If people wanted to make sure their points of view were heard, but sat on their hands when the city asked for volunteers, they don’t have the right to complain about the composition of the group that did the work.
More to the point, the analysis didn’t leave much room for bias. This group was very objective in its deliberations. The numbers led us to our conclusion. We first looked at the city’s financial situation and evaluated its ability, through reserves or borrowing, to fund infrastructure investment. Little to none was the answer. We then reviewed the cost of the needed infrastructure investment, $24 million for a single-story stand-alone city hall option, $50 million for a combined city hall/library option. Hotel development, with its associated transient occupancy tax, sales tax, and property tax, was the only logical direction to take. We did consider residential and office development, as alternatives to hotels, but they don’t have the revenue potential we need to fund our required infrastructure investment. Nor do those options have the same potential to increase foot traffic in town, so critical to the health of our business community and the sales tax revenue it generates.
As we approach this year’s election, I think that all the mayoral and council candidates should be able to show in-depth knowledge of the city’s financial situation. Each should be familiar with the city’s Budget, the Capital Improvement Plan, the Long Range Financial Forecast, and the challenges inherent in each of them. They should have realistic ideas on how to generate incremental revenue to fund our much-needed capital investments in our civic buildings, storm drains, and water and wastewater systems. Doing nothing, continuing to defer investment, and hoping that nothing breaks, as the Star’s editorial said, is a deliberate choice, and not a good one.
Tom McBroom
St. Helena
