Former Mayor Alan Galbraith clearly stated the outstanding financial obligation of the City of St. Helena at approximately $150 million, and this number is growing by the day.
Our small-town economy cannot possibly live up to this obligation. This is an impossible mission.
St. Helena possesses no economic foundation to support this. That foundation has to be created.
It is time to invoke the community mind, the creative power of individuals. Our community possesses all elements, creative, intellectual, financial, that are required to generate our prosperity, facing reality, stepping into the future.
The City Council, and all the players, political and bureaucratic, should turn to this community for a given solution to our various problems.
It is beyond my understanding “why” the City Council prefers to “farm out” all the “thinking” to various entities, consultants, developers, speculators, fortune tellers, spending thousands of dollars, and so far we have not heard anything from these costly outside voices that we have not been aware of before.
It is a high price to pay for nothing.
As I am listening to our City Manager’s comments, predictions and misleading plans, he is in agreement with our mayor and the council. I am mystified and stunned, and coming to the realization that all these plans and predictions are not going to have any positive effect on our economic standing.
This is all negative spending, without any foundation, dismissing reality, this plan is not going to generate any revenues, we just keep on stagnating, and drowning in mediocrity.
I am not alone in this assessment of our present reality, this is the community’s sentiment. People are becoming immune to this endless, repetitive and obscure pondering.
Big problems require big solutions.
We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them. Thinking and imagination is a mysterious gift of being.
Your imagination is your preview of life's coming attractions. The power of imagination is the ultimate creative power.
Do not reject forward-looking new ideas. Rise above yourself. This is the only way to live up to the calling. Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.
To invoke the community brain trust, the most fitting party would be the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, since they are mostly free from political and bureaucratic restraints.
My vision, my concept for the community owned Adams Street property provides a solid foundation for a public discourse, opening up talking points that will lead us to a final successful conclusion.
The power of imagination is the ultimate creative power. No doubt about that. While knowledge defines all we currently know and understand, imagination points to all we might yet discover and create. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Our community possesses all elements that is required to establish a solid foundation for our future.
We have to come up with new out-of-the-box ideas, if not, then we are just going to replay the same old scenarios.
A leader is “one” who is creatively able to manipulate all available possibilities.
Ferenc Brunner
St. Helena