About 19 years ago, Bob McCoy, a member of Kiwanis Club and also a member of the American Legion, had the idea of putting U.S. flags on St. Helena’s Main Street for America's holidays.
He presented his idea to the St. Helena City Council, requesting that the city should put flag holders on the lamp posts from the bridge on the south side of town all the way to the post office/city hall area. The City agreed and installed the flag holders. The American Legion put up the money to buy the flags. For a while the American Legion and Kiwanis shared the responsibility of putting up and taking down the flags on holiday occasions.
A few years later, the Kiwanis Club suggested to Mayor Del Britton that the flags should fly all the way to the north side of town to the bridge at Beringer. The City Council agreed and flag holders were attached to the lamp posts on the north side of St. Helena. Kiwanis bought the flags and since the American Legion had competing events on holidays, Kiwanis Club accepted the responsibility of installing and taking down the flags on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
For those of us who put up the flags, it is a real pleasure. We get an occasional “thank you” from someone walking their dog, a “toot” from a semi truck hauling wine juice to a local winery, or a cup of coffee from Gillwoods recognizing the “flag guys.” Anyway, it’s the best way to celebrate America’s holidays.
Howard Walker
St. Helena Kiwanis Club