St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth – elected officials and activism

We live in troubled times, ones which dwarf the effects of the pandemic. It is the nation’s increasing erosion in the trust of our institutions, our laws, even our history. Half the nation believes the 2016 election was illegitimate, the other half that the 2020 election was stolen, that laws are enforced selectively to reflect the agendas of those in power, even that the Supreme Court lacks legitimacy. The struggle between globalists and nationalists is reflected in border policy, judicial activism, policing and public funding, racial rage, the toppling of statues.
Amazingly, the public longs for unity and consensus and politicians running for office deceptively vow to build it where it is no longer possible.
We used to believe that the Napa Valley was immune to such a divide, that our politicians would follow up on their promises to safeguard our environment, safeguard our history, safeguard our quality of life. This is what they all say. But at the county supervisors’ level, their own use permit laws have become irrelevant. Violating them, instead of sanctions result in rewarding them. The weekly onslaught of approved violations has become nothing short of scandalous.
Ever increasing visitors at wineries and hotels in cities receive approvals even when CEQA guidelines are being circumvented. None of our agencies factor in cumulative impacts on traffic, water resources even in the face of wells running dry, the ever-increasing demands on energy, pollution and the accelerated use and deterioration of our infrastructure for which the rest of us keep paying with one funding measure after another, never seeing any results in the futile catch-up of spiraling costs.
As the three invited experts during my 2016 forum on the tourist economy, which no officials attended, professor Mendlinger (Boston University tourism expert) characterized the Napa Valley economy as having already transitioned from an agricultural to a tourist one with all its resulting hollowing out of community engagement, deteriorating school attendance and widening demographic economic gaps. Professor Handy (U.C. Davis traffic expert) showed that widening roads does not alleviate traffic - in fact it eventually increases congestion, and Civil Engineer Eben Fodor’s data analysis showed that the long-term infrastructure costs of resorts and hotels shift the enormous long term economic burden of the infrastructure maintenance to the wider population.
None of these findings translated into policies in the five years since. In the meantime, we experience the results on traffic congestion and one by one, we will feel the burdens and costs on the rest of the infrastructure and resources as the future unfolds.
What does all this have to do with St. Helena and the apparent rift between Mayor Ellsworth and the City Council, in which members of the latter argue that the former cannot be simultaneously a mayor and an activist? “Activist” was never defined but when politicians are elected on a platform, it is a promise to enact it if consensus fails.
There is no better indicator of the progressive failure of consensus v. activism than the number of executive orders issued by our presidents. In their first year in office, President Obama signed 39 of them, Trump 55 and Biden in his first month alone 31. This is the environment we live in right now.
In her letter to the editor (“People who elected St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth knew what they were doing,” Feb. 25), Elaine de Man exposed the background of St. Helena Council members Chouteau (Hall winery), Hall (Upper Valley Waste Management) and Hardy (long-time winery use permit consultant), all of them in one form or other advocates of growth and despite the rhetoric, have negative implications on the environment. Mayor Ellsworth was elected representing the opposite philosophy. As sympathetic to Councilman Dohring - perhaps the sole impartial one in this divide – as I am, he wishes unity and consensus, but it seems to me that the divide is irreconcilable.
If I could visit St. Helena beyond my lifespan some decades down the line, I would then see what its elected officials did with this historic town. The substantial exodus of its citizens over the past few years -- and continuing -- is not encouraging. I know many of them and it is not the Ellsworth philosophy which pushes them out.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga
