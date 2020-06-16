St. Helena mayor: Keep up COVID-19 safety measures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We want to continue to thank our community for all the efforts in managing through this COVID-19 situation. We recognize it's been a challenge for all and we're all interested in getting back to our more normal day-to-day lives.

While we're so pleased to see the re-opening of our businesses, the re-opening of our parks and organized activities and more, again we need to re-emphasize how important it is that we all do our best with the basics of social distancing, wearing face coverings and continuing handwashing or sanitizing.

With the increase in testing will come some higher positive numbers but the important thing is that we're in close communication with Napa County Health Services to make sure the numbers we are seeing are within a range that our Napa County Health Services consider manageable.

Our city administration continues to meet remotely three times weekly with all Napa County mayors, city managers and our Napa County reps as well as our state and federal reps to all stay as up-to-date as possible on the local, regional and more broad COVID-19 situation. This has been an encouraging and ongoing dialogue that has provided stability across all of Napa County through this extended emergency period. The upvalley mayors continue to push for more upvalley testing.