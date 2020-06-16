St. Helena mayor: Keep up COVID-19 safety measures

We want to continue to thank our community for all the efforts in managing through this COVID-19 situation. We recognize it's been a challenge for all and we're all interested in getting back to our more normal day-to-day lives.
While we're so pleased to see the re-opening of our businesses, the re-opening of our parks and organized activities and more, again we need to re-emphasize how important it is that we all do our best with the basics of social distancing, wearing face coverings and continuing handwashing or sanitizing.
With the increase in testing will come some higher positive numbers but the important thing is that we're in close communication with Napa County Health Services to make sure the numbers we are seeing are within a range that our Napa County Health Services consider manageable.
Our city administration continues to meet remotely three times weekly with all Napa County mayors, city managers and our Napa County reps as well as our state and federal reps to all stay as up-to-date as possible on the local, regional and more broad COVID-19 situation. This has been an encouraging and ongoing dialogue that has provided stability across all of Napa County through this extended emergency period. The upvalley mayors continue to push for more upvalley testing.
The City of St. Helena also continues to work with our local residents and businesses who are experiencing economic impacts from COVID-19. In support of this goal the St. Helena City Council recently implemented a business loan program for St. Helena businesses in need.
For more information about local business assistance programs related to COVID-19 you can contact the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce at sthelena.com or the City of St. Helena at cityofsthelena.org.
For assistance for residents or to make donations please contact Napa Valley Community Foundation at NapaValleycf.org.
You can also continue to check in with our other local nonprofit partners like UpValley Family Centers, Rianda House and the Boys and Girls Club to find out where they are with their programming, or for assistance or to make donations.
All of these resources have information about our local food pantries for those interested in food assistance.
For general resource information visit the Napa County website at ReadyNapaCounty.org and the City of St. Helena website at cityofsthelena.org.
In closing, it's important to re-emphasize as we move through these re-opening phases that we all do our best with remembering and practicing the fundamentals of social distancing, wearing face coverings and continuing enhanced hygiene and handwashing or hand sanitizing. These are the basics that can help minimize any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
We're not all the way through this yet, but we're getting there together.
Let's stay positive and focused and grateful to all in our amazing community as we navigate through these re-opening phases.
Geoff Ellsworth
Mayor - St. Helena
