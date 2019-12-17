Happy Holidays to the St. Helena community and gratitude to all. 2019 has been a memorable year for me as my first year as your mayor. It was a wonderful and challenging year to spend together from spring through summer, fall through winter. Through our challenges and our joys, we are blessed in this uniquely special place we call home.
This is a time to thank our neighbors and our friends for all they give and do for our community and to consider those less fortunate than ourselves.
St. Helena and Napa County are home to a vast array of nonprofits and social services that provide community-wide assistance. I would like to thank these organizations and the individuals who quietly work behind the scenes providing support to those in need. Helping others and caring for neighbors are cornerstone values of our community.
This is also a time to look forward to the next year of building upon our accomplishments of this year, remembering with gratitude the many blessings we have here.
Thank you St. Helena!
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth
