St. Helena mayor responds to criticism by council members

The direction of the Friday, Feb. 12 special city council governance meeting was a bit of a surprise to me as I thought our team building exercise was to be more pro-actively focused on how we work together within the confines of our civic/government processes, regardless of whether or not we agree on issues ("St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise," Feb. 14).

Had I known it was going to be used to single out one "team" member (me) for group criticism I would have come more prepared to offer my criticisms of the other council members' performances as well.

The "team" I am interested in being on is one that wholeheartedly serves our democracy, and protects our community and environment. Aspiration to those attributes are what I will be highlighting in a subsequent meeting.