St. Helena mayor responds to criticism by council members

The direction of the Friday, Feb. 12 special city council governance meeting was a bit of a surprise to me as I thought our team building exercise was to be more pro-actively focused on how we work together within the confines of our civic/government processes, regardless of whether or not we agree on issues ("St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise," Feb. 14).
Had I known it was going to be used to single out one "team" member (me) for group criticism I would have come more prepared to offer my criticisms of the other council members' performances as well.
The "team" I am interested in being on is one that wholeheartedly serves our democracy, and protects our community and environment. Aspiration to those attributes are what I will be highlighting in a subsequent meeting.
As to the issue of the landfill being referred to in the article, I've re-filed my letter of concern to further highlight that my statements are as an individually elected official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, and do not represent the city of St. Helena nor the St. Helena City Council.
The intent of the letter is to voice continuing health and safety concerns regarding oversight practices at the landfill that led to contamination of the Napa River that irrigates many Napa Valley vineyards, as well as the recent year long storage of unregulated radioactive waste in proximity to the processing of highly flammable landfill gasses.
I believe there is an urgency for us to engage on these issues before there is another systems failure, fatality or another person injured or hospitalized at this, or any other site, operated by this company.
Geoff Ellsworth
Mayor
St. Helena
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS