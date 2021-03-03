St. Helena needs a mayor not an activist

I am compelled to write this letter to because of the behavior of St Helena’s self-proclaimed “Activist” mayor and his supporter that states we knew what we were doing when we elected Geoff (“People who elected St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth knew what they were doing,” Feb. 25).
I have been concerned for some time that Geoff has his own agenda and promotes it continually even though a good portion of what he promotes is not under the jurisdiction of the city of St. Helena.
Consider his behavior at the City Council meeting of Dec. 8 in which he did not include the city staff or council’s participation in the writing of, reading of or presentation of a proclamation of thanks to Police Chief Hartley and Fire Chief Sorenson for their great work during the fire. This item was not on the agenda and should not have been allowed to happen.
Instead, the mayor made a long verbal presentation of a proclamation that he had written and indicated that he would personally deliver it to the recipients it a later date. If a proclamation, which was well deserved, was to be presented it should have been prepared by the staff, and presented by the mayor with the council in attendance and where the residents of the city could be participants even if it was via Zoom.
Again, at the Special Council Governance Meeting at which there was a facilitator for team building to develop City Council processes for working and communicating together, the mayor proclaimed himself an activist. Vice Mayor Dohring indicated that we needed a mayor and not an activist. This resulted in a 4-1 split in the Council with the mayor pitted against the four council members. Jesse Duarte wrote an article in the St. Helena Star which describes this incident more accurately than I could hope to so I will not attempt to.
As a result, the mayor wrote a reply to Duarte’s article indicating that if he would have known that the Council members were going to make the Governance Meeting a time to discuss what they didn’t like about him, he would have come prepared to tell them what he did not like about them.
I believe that it is time to remind the mayor and his supporters that he was elected with 40.1% of the vote and that 59.9% of St. Helena voters did not want him reelected as the mayor and that he needs to stop being an activist for his own agenda, such as his continued attacks on the Clover Flats Landfill over which the city has no control. He needs to agendize and address items that pertain to the city of St Helena, its residents and its financial stability. There are many items that need to be addressed that he offers up as thing we need but offers no solutions.
Grace D. Kistner
St. Helena
Editor's note: The Star asked Mayor Geoff Ellsworth about the issues raised by the author. He asked for more time in order to submit a fuller response next week.
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS