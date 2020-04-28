St. Helena needs consultants for so many tasks

Council member David Knudsen in last week’s St. Helena Star sketched out his thoughts for a financial plan for our City. He invited a discussion. I shall try to be relatively brief.
Mr. Knudsen suggests that we can “eliminate the use of all outside consultants.” This is neither wise nor realistic. A stinging example is the non-hiring of a financial consultant responsible for ensuring proper accounting of the Flood Control Project.
The Water and Wastewater Enterprises require strong consultant help. The City must undertake multi-million dollar projects on both systems. The design and implementation of these projects are not feasible without highly experienced consultants, backed by their firms with further in-house expertise. The same is also true for large General Fund projects, such as the new downtown sidewalks, which involve detailed design work and several related issues of no small import. Now, it may be that in the present crisis some of the major projects can be deferred, but, when they proceed, consultants must play a critical role.
Also, the City must use consultants in its own work. An outside auditor must sign off annually on the City’s financial statements. Past experience teaches us that an outside firm deeply experienced in municipal audits is essential. The City must soon embark upon a new rate study for our Enterprises. This cannot be done without outside consultancy expert in these matters. During my time as mayor, the City with consultant help closely examined our unfunded pension liability for past City employee service. This is a real and significant liability, and will continue to require outside consultancy with relevant expertise. I could proliferate examples.
But let me go to another point. The City benefits from outside consultant services. These providers are not only knowledgeable but also efficient. Further, they must be significantly insured against errors and omissions, and even fine consultants, as recent experience sadly shows, are not immune from mistakes costly to the City. It is not thinkable that the City would seek legal redress against a volunteer resident, who in any event would likely have tort immunity under the Federal Volunteer Protection Act of 1997.
As is generally true of states and cities (not the federal government), our City must annually balance its budget. The City projects a shortfall of many millions in the remainder of this and the next fiscal year. It faces very hard choices, beyond imagination just two months ago. But not recognizing the appropriate need for consultants is an invitation to disaster.
As my dad once wrote in a letter to President Kennedy, “Politics is not the art of the possible. It consists of choosing between the disastrous and the unpalatable.” It may be unpalatable to hire outside consultants where we benefit from them but the alternative is surely disastrous.
Alan Galbraith
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!