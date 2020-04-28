St. Helena needs consultants for so many tasks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Council member David Knudsen in last week’s St. Helena Star sketched out his thoughts for a financial plan for our City. He invited a discussion. I shall try to be relatively brief.

Mr. Knudsen suggests that we can “eliminate the use of all outside consultants.” This is neither wise nor realistic. A stinging example is the non-hiring of a financial consultant responsible for ensuring proper accounting of the Flood Control Project.

The Water and Wastewater Enterprises require strong consultant help. The City must undertake multi-million dollar projects on both systems. The design and implementation of these projects are not feasible without highly experienced consultants, backed by their firms with further in-house expertise. The same is also true for large General Fund projects, such as the new downtown sidewalks, which involve detailed design work and several related issues of no small import. Now, it may be that in the present crisis some of the major projects can be deferred, but, when they proceed, consultants must play a critical role.